March 20, 2021, 05:25:05 PM
T 20
Author
Topic: T 20 (Read 454 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 669
T 20
«
on:
March 12, 2021, 02:06:44 PM
Big crowd in for the game
Seems strange, have they just decided to get on with it.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #1 on:
March 12, 2021, 02:11:57 PM
I think theyre at that reduced capacity stage of reopening things, like were starting in a month or two.
India has strangely got off relatively lightly on the Covid front. I thought it would spread like wildfire there but that hasnt really materialised. Could be asking for trouble opening things up with hardly anyone vaccinated though.
Either that or they dont listen to the mainstream media and all have Parler accounts instead
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #2 on:
March 12, 2021, 02:13:10 PM
Anyway, enough of this Covid bollocks on a cricket thread.
Strange weve dropped Moeen for another seamer. Hope its not another selection fuck up
Robbso
Posts: 14 669
Re: T 20
«
Reply #3 on:
March 12, 2021, 02:16:28 PM
Im surprised he travelled back, I thought he was struggling. Archer has to replicate his IPL bowling. Rashid another one. I hope wood isnt too epensive
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 775
Re: T 20
«
Reply #4 on:
March 12, 2021, 02:42:52 PM
India 3-2! Kohli gone.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #5 on:
March 12, 2021, 02:43:14 PM
India 3 for 2
Theyre shite on a proper cricket pitch
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 148
Re: T 20
«
Reply #6 on:
March 12, 2021, 03:50:35 PM
Archer might be able to bowl a little quicker if he didnt have a tonne of fucking gold around his neck
Flar
Posts: 5 606
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: T 20
«
Reply #7 on:
March 12, 2021, 03:52:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on March 12, 2021, 03:50:35 PM
Archer might be able to bowl a little quicker if he didnt have a tonne of fucking gold around his neck
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 148
Re: T 20
«
Reply #8 on:
March 12, 2021, 03:58:32 PM
He has just got a couple of wickets...so he fucking showed me
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #9 on:
March 12, 2021, 05:42:23 PM
Pissed it
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 842
Re: T 20
«
Reply #10 on:
March 12, 2021, 06:40:08 PM
T20 = pub cricket bollocks.
Robbso
Posts: 14 669
Re: T 20
«
Reply #11 on:
March 12, 2021, 06:53:55 PM
Never in doubt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 499
Re: T 20
«
Reply #12 on:
March 12, 2021, 07:10:35 PM
Someone told me Jason Roy is shite
Watch him average three from now on
Flar
Posts: 5 606
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: T 20
«
Reply #13 on:
March 13, 2021, 01:57:28 PM
Game lasted longer than the last two tests!
Robbso
Posts: 14 669
Re: T 20
«
Reply #14 on:
March 13, 2021, 02:08:23 PM
Quote from: Flar on March 13, 2021, 01:57:28 PM
Game lasted longer than the last two tests!
Robbso
Posts: 14 669
Re: T 20
«
Reply #15 on:
March 15, 2021, 07:56:41 PM
No fans allowed in for the remaking 3 games, rise in infections. What a fucking shock
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #16 on:
March 15, 2021, 08:05:10 PM
No idea why
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:06:13 PM »
This is going well
Robbso
Posts: 14 669
Re: T 20
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:13:22 PM »
Better now
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 148
Re: T 20
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:31:07 PM »
The chapati munchers are fucking putting our bowlers to the sword here
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 03:32:15 PM »
Well chase down 225. Jason Roy ton
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:36:39 PM »
Get in Jordan lad
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 842
Re: T 20
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:42:35 PM »
King of the North
Posts: 1 723
Duckyfuzz
Re: T 20
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 03:42:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:36:39 PM
Get in Jordan lad
Brilliant catch by Roy
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 775
Re: T 20
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 03:45:56 PM »
Could well be getting our arses whipped here!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 04:14:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:32:15 PM
Well chase down 225
. Jason Roy ton
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 148
Re: T 20
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 04:31:18 PM »
El Capitan
Posts: 45 011
Re: T 20
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 04:34:53 PM »
Ignore my second sentence
