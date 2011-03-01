Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Doping in Brit Cycling
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 12:38:31 PM »
Shocked that Dr Richard Freeman has been proven to have ordered roids while knowing they would be used illegally, Wiggins, Team GB, Team Sky official doctor, who'd have thought it 
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:16:30 PM »
The most tainted and corrupt sport going. I have never had time for it as it always comes out that cheating was involved.
Up yours
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:48 PM »
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:24:48 PM
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts

No wrong there either size of some of the 18 year old you see coming through, juiced right up
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:26:45 PM »
Irish rugby especially is riddled with it .....the rest are not  far behind mind.
You could not dominate the way British cycling did for years & not be doping/Bending the tue rules  they way they did ......marginal gains ,my arse

Cyclings new golden boy Van de Poel's numbers are off the scale seen previously , just another country has now found a way to stay ahead !!!!
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:56:55 PM »
Just a matter of time before Van Gerwen gets busted, some of the faces that fucker pulls ca only be drug induced.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:05:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:56:55 PM
Just a matter of time before Van Gerwen gets busted, some of the faces that fucker pulls ca only be drug induced.

The gears in the darts
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:01:25 PM »
I agree with what Danny baker says, let them take what they want, let's see how fast they can go fully loaded.😄😄
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:41:14 PM »
I should imagine pretty much everything Britt does is dopey.
