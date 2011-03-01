Welcome,
March 12, 2021, 08:54:51 PM
Doping in Brit Cycling
Topic: Doping in Brit Cycling
Itchy_ring
Doping in Brit Cycling
Shocked that Dr Richard Freeman has been proven to have ordered roids while knowing they would be used illegally, Wiggins, Team GB, Team Sky official doctor, who'd have thought it
Clive Road
Easy now
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
The most tainted and corrupt sport going. I have never had time for it as it always comes out that cheating was involved.
Up yours
Minge
Superstar
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts
Itchy_ring
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts
No wrong there either size of some of the 18 year old you see coming through, juiced right up
Gingerpig
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
Irish rugby especially is riddled with it .....the rest are not far behind mind.
You could not dominate the way British cycling did for years & not be doping/Bending the tue rules they way they did ......marginal gains ,my arse
Cyclings new golden boy Van de Poel's numbers are off the scale seen previously , just another country has now found a way to stay ahead !!!!
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Robbso
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
Just a matter of time before Van Gerwen gets busted, some of the faces that fucker pulls ca only be drug induced.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
Just a matter of time before Van Gerwen gets busted, some of the faces that fucker pulls ca only be drug induced.
The gears in the darts
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
I agree with what Danny baker says, let them take what they want, let's see how fast they can go fully loaded.😄😄
Rutters
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
I should imagine pretty much everything Britt does is dopey.
