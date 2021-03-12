Gingerpig

Re: Doping in Brit Cycling « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:26:45 PM » Irish rugby especially is riddled with it .....the rest are not far behind mind.

You could not dominate the way British cycling did for years & not be doping/Bending the tue rules they way they did ......marginal gains ,my arse



Cyclings new golden boy Van de Poel's numbers are off the scale seen previously , just another country has now found a way to stay ahead !!!!