Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 525





Posts: 2 525 Re: Doping in Brit Cycling « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:25 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:24:48 PM Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts



No wrong there either size of some of the 18 year old you see coming through, juiced right up No wrong there either size of some of the 18 year old you see coming through, juiced right up Logged