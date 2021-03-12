Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2021, 01:44:18 PM
Doping in Brit Cycling
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 12:38:31 PM »
Shocked that Dr Richard Freeman has been proven to have ordered roids while knowing they would be used illegally, Wiggins, Team GB, Team Sky official doctor, who'd have thought it 
Clive Road
Easy now


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:16:30 PM »
The most tainted and corrupt sport going. I have never had time for it as it always comes out that cheating was involved.
Up yours
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:48 PM »
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:24:48 PM
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts

No wrong there either size of some of the 18 year old you see coming through, juiced right up
