Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 12, 2021, 01:44:18 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Doping in Brit Cycling
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Doping in Brit Cycling (Read 38 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 525
Doping in Brit Cycling
«
on:
Today
at 12:38:31 PM »
Shocked that Dr Richard Freeman has been proven to have ordered roids while knowing they would be used illegally, Wiggins, Team GB, Team Sky official doctor, who'd have thought it
Logged
Clive Road
Online
Posts: 295
Easy now
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:16:30 PM »
The most tainted and corrupt sport going. I have never had time for it as it always comes out that cheating was involved.
Logged
Up yours
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 486
Superstar
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:24:48 PM »
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 525
Re: Doping in Brit Cycling
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:24:48 PM
Aye, like rugby they all take drugs, cheating cunts
No wrong there either size of some of the 18 year old you see coming through, juiced right up
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...