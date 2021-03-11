Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2021, 10:59:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: About time  (Read 256 times)
Mickgaz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 341


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:35:53 AM »
Finally some common sense in the USA 👍   
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/11/republican-governor-signs-act-banning-transgender-women-from-sports-14229420/amp/
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 796



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:35:23 PM »
 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 694


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:58:26 PM »
:like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 528


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:23:30 PM »
Im all for people living their own lives, couldnt care if someone wants to identify as a Morris minor or a Martian, they should be treated with respect but allowing a person born male to compete in female sport is not equality.
Logged
Mickgaz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 341


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:38:12 PM »
Exactly its cheating  :meltdown:
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 954


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:13:18 PM »
Sooo,it's not about the dog in the fight anymore.....s'bout  the cock in the frock.........know who my money's on 💊💋💉👅

                      🐰   🐰
                          👃
                           
                          👅     🐥x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 