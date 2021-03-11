Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 12, 2021, 10:59:50 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
About time
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: About time (Read 256 times)
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 341
About time
«
on:
Today
at 11:35:53 AM »
Finally some common sense in the USA 👍
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/11/republican-governor-signs-act-banning-transgender-women-from-sports-14229420/amp/
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 796
Re: About time
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:35:23 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 694
Re: About time
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:58:26 PM »
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 528
Re: About time
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:23:30 PM »
Im all for people living their own lives, couldnt care if someone wants to identify as a Morris minor or a Martian, they should be treated with respect but allowing a person born male to compete in female sport is not equality.
Logged
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 341
Re: About time
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:38:12 PM »
Exactly its cheating
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 954
Re: About time
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:13:18 PM »
Sooo,it's not about the dog in the fight anymore.....s'bout the cock in the frock.........know who my money's on 💊💋💉👅
🐰 🐰
👃
👅 🐥x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...