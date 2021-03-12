Welcome,
March 12, 2021, 05:23:54 AM
Netflix
Author
Topic: Netflix (Read 25 times)
Hugo First
Netflix
Your Honor is very good
TechnoTronic
Re: Netflix
I must spend at least 3hrs a night shift trying to find something to actually watch on Netflix. Then I find something and fall asleep within 30 minutes.
Boring as fuck with nothing to do but
