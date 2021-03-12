Welcome,
March 12, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Harry Kane
Author
Topic: Harry Kane
Hugo First
Harry Kane
What's he worth?
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Harry Kane
It depends. He's worth about ....maybe £10 million to Boro ie What we would be prepared to risk to get promotion. But he'd clearly never sign. To Spurs, his value is; the difference between the value of his transfer fee minus what it would cost to replace him - and since Kane has won the grand total of fuck all with Spurs, there can be no compensation based upon the success Kane has brought Spurs. Basically Spurs have improved and got somewhere near their Historical best level with Kane. But that's it. £150,000,000
Hairstyle wise? I wouldn't pay 50p for Kane's hair.
