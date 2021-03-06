Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2021, 03:42:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Different planet  (Read 37 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 548


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:08:36 PM »
Middlesbrough FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 after its game against Swansea City AFC on Saturday [6/3/21] in the EFL Championship. 

Middlesbrough FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle and the club has until Monday [15/3/21] to provide a response.

They should charge the ref with bringing the game into disrepute 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 690


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:15:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:08:36 PM
Middlesbrough FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 after its game against Swansea City AFC on Saturday [6/3/21] in the EFL Championship. 

Middlesbrough FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle and the club has until Monday [15/3/21] to provide a response.

They should charge the ref with bringing the game into disrepute 
, the
As I stated on the "other" other board, it's censorship to deflect their own ineptness, the ref should be suspended for failing to apply the laws of the  game s they apply.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 516


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:56 PM »
Yep, never put their hands up and say sorry shite ref, don't even admit it when their VAR team are shown to be complete clowns :redcard:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 