Middlesbrough FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 after its game against Swansea City AFC on Saturday [6/3/21] in the EFL Championship.
Middlesbrough FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle and the club has until Monday [15/3/21] to provide a response.
They should charge the ref with bringing the game into disrepute
As I stated on the "other" other board, it's censorship to deflect their own ineptness, the ref should be suspended for failing to apply the laws of the game s they apply.