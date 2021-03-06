Middlesbrough FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 after its game against Swansea City AFC on Saturday [6/3/21] in the EFL Championship.Middlesbrough FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle and the club has until Monday [15/3/21] to provide a response.They should charge the ref with bringing the game into disrepute

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 690





The ace face.





Posts: 24 690The ace face. Re: Different planet « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:15:28 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:08:36 PM



Middlesbrough FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle and the club has until Monday [15/3/21] to provide a response.



They should charge the ref with bringing the game into disrepute

Middlesbrough FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 after its game against Swansea City AFC on Saturday [6/3/21] in the EFL Championship.Middlesbrough FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle and the club has until Monday [15/3/21] to provide a response.They should charge the ref with bringing the game into disrepute

As I stated on the "other" other board, it's censorship to deflect their own ineptness, the ref should be suspended for failing to apply the laws of the game s they apply.

, theAs I stated on the "other" other board, it's censorship to deflect their own ineptness, the ref should be suspended for failing to apply the laws of the game s they apply. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "