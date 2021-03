Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 696





The ace face.





Posts: 24 696The ace face. Fire stick update « on: Today at 01:20:37 PM » After fucking about for hours my technical advisor and I got it to upload, it's got every fucking site on except for YouTube.😄😄

Can't find it anywhere, going to run my speakers and amp through the ned kelly today, then link the laptop up to see how it plays, All this to get used a couple of times a year.🎶🎶 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 485



Superstar





Posts: 10 485Superstar Re: Fire stick update « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:24:05 PM » Got it to upload ?

What are you uploading ?



Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app



Surprised its not already on like Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 696





The ace face.





Posts: 24 696The ace face. Re: Fire stick update « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:37 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:24:05 PM Got it to upload ?

What are you uploading ?



Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app



Surprised its not already on like

Had to register the fucking stick with Amazon, then couple it to a phone/tablet because there was no remote with it, then did a site Search for YouTube, keeps putting the kids version up.😠😩😄

Think my mate downloaded the Google app as well, Had to register the fucking stick with Amazon, then couple it to a phone/tablet because there was no remote with it, then did a site Search for YouTube, keeps putting the kids version up.😠😩😄Think my mate downloaded the Google app as well, Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 485



Superstar





Posts: 10 485Superstar Re: Fire stick update « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »

No remote !

Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .

Put it in the bin .No remote !Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt . Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 696





The ace face.





Posts: 24 696The ace face. Re: Fire stick update « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:30 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:33:58 PM

No remote !

Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .



Put it in the bin .No remote !Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt . I want to see how it works, if Ike it I'll get good stuff, got two laptops and a iPad doing nowt, sick of buying stuff and not using it, mate said get a Chromecast adapter to make the telly a smart one, all I want is to play YouTube not connect to the fucking space station.😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 485



Superstar





Posts: 10 485Superstar Re: Fire stick update « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:50:07 PM » I use one iPad only for virgin media go , full virgin tv package sports movies .

Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 696





The ace face.





Posts: 24 696The ace face. Re: Fire stick update « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:56:51 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:50:07 PM I use one iPad only for virgin media go , full virgin tv package sports movies .



Never watch TV these days been offered logins for Netflix, sky and Amazon select, not interested. Music, books and surf the net is my thing so not bothered about packages. Last series I followed was the sopranos. You can get a decent 4k telly for 400 these days, would be wasted on me, I'm just fucking about for something to do. Never watch TV these days been offered logins for Netflix, sky and Amazon select, not interested. Music, books and surf the net is my thing so not bothered about packages. Last series I followed was the sopranos. You can get a decent 4k telly for 400 these days, would be wasted on me, I'm just fucking about for something to do. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 552





Posts: 14 552 Re: Fire stick update « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:39:22 PM » You should be able to watch this now, Ehd e Wafa Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 485



Superstar





Posts: 10 485Superstar Re: Fire stick update « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:47:10 PM » I do Spotify and Napster accounts , what book sites you after?

I'll see if I can get cracked accounts Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 791







Posts: 15 791 Re: Fire stick update « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:51:58 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:47:10 PM I do Spotify and Napster accounts , what book sites you after?

I'll see if I can get cracked accounts



Mingey - please stop being silly - there is no fucking way you read books.



Mingey - please stop being silly - there is no fucking way you read books. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 254







Posts: 1 254 Re: Fire stick update « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:22:19 PM » Jimmy you only need a app on your phone for remote bloody hell do we have to teach you everything Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 696





The ace face.





Posts: 24 696The ace face. Re: Fire stick update « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:58:03 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 06:22:19 PM

Jimmy you only need a app on your phone for remote bloody hell do we have to teach you everything

I played YouTube on the TV via the laptop thought that looks good , I then tried to put my amp and speakers through the TV for better audio but got no sound, the all singing DVD player with Bluetooth blue ray and HDD and hard drive and fuck knows what's else now refuses to stay powered up , it was working last night. I'm fucked if I'm buying a fucking telly and soundbar that gets used twice a

fucking year.😠

I'll get this cunt sorted even if it costs me more than buying new stuff. FFS ya cunts!!, The fucking fire stick works from my tablet or phone, but YouTube it can't be found on the Amazon site.I played YouTube on the TV via the laptop thought that looks good , I then tried to put my amp and speakers through the TV for better audio but got no sound, the all singing DVD player with Bluetooth blue ray and HDD and hard drive and fuck knows what's else now refuses to stay powered up , it was working last night. I'm fucked if I'm buying a fucking telly and soundbar that gets used twice afucking year.😠I'll get this cunt sorted even if it costs me more than buying new stuff. « Last Edit: Today at 07:07:19 PM by Jimmy Cooper » Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 254







Posts: 1 254 Re: Fire stick update « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:11:32 PM » Jimmy YouTube is in the Amazon app store numb nuts Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 552





Posts: 14 552 Re: Fire stick update « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:15:38 PM » Go on you tube and it will tell you what to do. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 696





The ace face.





Posts: 24 696The ace face. Re: Fire stick update « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:19:18 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 07:11:32 PM

Jimmy YouTube is in the Amazon app store numb nuts

Every other site you can think of shows but not that, fucking it off for now I've had enough. It's not showing, even when you put a search in, got the kids version up and that was it.😩Every other site you can think of shows but not that, fucking it off for now I've had enough. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 650







Posts: 1 650 Re: Fire stick update « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:35:43 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:24:05 PM Got it to upload ?

What are you uploading ?



Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app



Surprised its not already on like

You can't get Google play on the new firesticks. They've blocked it. Tried a couple of others lately like Aptoide with no success. Maybe I'm doing something wrong though You can't get Google play on the new firesticks. They've blocked it. Tried a couple of others lately like Aptoide with no success. Maybe I'm doing something wrong though Logged