Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2021, 10:23:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fire stick update  (Read 303 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:20:37 PM »
After fucking about for hours my technical advisor and I got it to upload, it's got every fucking site on except for YouTube.😄😄
Can't find it anywhere, going to run my speakers and amp through the ned kelly today, then link the laptop up to see how it plays, All this to get used a couple of times a year.🎶🎶
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 485

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:24:05 PM »
Got it to upload ?
What are you uploading ?

Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app

Surprised its not already on like
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:37 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:24:05 PM
Got it to upload ?
What are you uploading ?

Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app

Surprised its not already on like
Had to register the fucking stick with Amazon, then couple it to a phone/tablet because there was no remote with it, then did a site Search for YouTube, keeps putting the kids version up.😠😩😄
Think my mate downloaded the Google app as well,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 485

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »
Put it in the bin .
No remote !  souey
Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:30 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:33:58 PM
Put it in the bin .
No remote !  souey
Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .

I want to see how it works, if Ike it I'll get good stuff, got two laptops and a iPad doing nowt, sick of buying stuff and not using it, mate said get a Chromecast adapter to make the telly a smart one, all I want is to play YouTube  not connect to the fucking space station.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 485

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:50:07 PM »
I use one iPad only for virgin media go , full virgin tv package sports movies .
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:56:51 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:50:07 PM
I use one iPad only for virgin media go , full virgin tv package sports movies .

Never watch TV these days been offered logins for Netflix, sky and Amazon select, not interested. Music, books and surf the net is my thing so not bothered about packages. Last series I followed was the sopranos. You can get a decent 4k telly for £400 these days, would be wasted on me, I'm just fucking about for something to do.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 552


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:39:22 PM »
You should be able to watch this now, Ehd e Wafa  :homer:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:16:21 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:39:22 PM
You should be able to watch this now, Ehd e Wafa  :homer:
What is that?
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 485

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:47:10 PM »
I do Spotify and Napster accounts , what book sites you after?
I'll see if I can get cracked accounts
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 791



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:51:58 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:47:10 PM
I do Spotify and Napster accounts , what book sites you after?
I'll see if I can get cracked accounts

Mingey - please stop being silly - there is no fucking way you read books.

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 254



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:22:19 PM »
Jimmy you only need a app on your phone for remote bloody hell do we have to teach you everything  souey
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 485

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:47:25 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:51:58 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:47:10 PM
I do Spotify and Napster accounts , what book sites you after?
I'll see if I can get cracked accounts

Mingey - please stop being silly - there is no fucking way you read books.

 :alastair:


Your right, I dont
Audiobooks is my ting .
Havnt the patience to read a full page of words 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:58:03 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 06:22:19 PM
Jimmy you only need a app on your phone for remote bloody hell do we have to teach you everything  souey
FFS ya cunts!!, The fucking fire stick works from my tablet or phone, but YouTube it can't be found on the Amazon  site.
I played YouTube on the TV via the laptop  thought that looks good , I then tried to put my amp and  speakers through the TV  for better audio but got no sound, the all singing DVD player with Bluetooth  blue ray and HDD and hard drive and fuck knows what's else now  refuses to stay powered up , it was working last night.  I'm fucked if I'm buying a fucking telly and soundbar that gets used twice a
fucking year.😠
 I'll get this cunt sorted even if it costs me more than  buying new stuff.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:19 PM by Jimmy Cooper » Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 254



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:11:32 PM »
Jimmy YouTube is in the Amazon app store numb nuts :alf: :alf:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 552


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:15:38 PM »
Go on you tube and it will tell you what to do.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:19:18 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 07:11:32 PM
Jimmy YouTube is in the Amazon app store numb nuts :alf: :alf:
It's not showing, even when you put a search in, got the kids version up and that was it.😩
Every other site you can think of shows but not that, fucking it off for now I've had enough.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 254



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:18:12 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:19:18 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 07:11:32 PM
Jimmy YouTube is in the Amazon app store numb nuts :alf: :alf:
It's not showing, even when you put a search in, got the kids version up and that was it.😩
Every other site you can think of shows but not that, fucking it off for now I've had enough.
Well I have YouTube on my firestick and done a quick search and guess what turned up in the app store yep YouTube  :meltdown:
Logged
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 650



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:35:43 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:24:05 PM
Got it to upload ?
What are you uploading ?

Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app

Surprised its not already on like
You can't get Google play on the new firesticks. They've blocked it. Tried a couple of others lately like Aptoide with no success. Maybe I'm doing something wrong though   
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 254



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:19:36 PM »
Amazon want you to use there own app store I agree its a pain in the arse but it's like apple they want to control what apps you can have
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 696


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:20:43 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 08:18:12 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:19:18 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 07:11:32 PM
Jimmy YouTube is in the Amazon app store numb nuts :alf: :alf:
It's not showing, even when you put a search in, got the kids version up and that was it.😩
Every other site you can think of shows but not that, fucking it off for now I've had enough.
Well I have YouTube on my firestick and done a quick search and guess what turned up in the app store yep YouTube  :meltdown:
Well fucking swap me for mine😩
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 