Jimmy Cooper
Put it in the bin .
No remote !
Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .
I want to see how it works, if Ike it I'll get good stuff, got two laptops and a iPad doing nowt, sick of buying stuff and not using it, mate said get a Chromecast adapter to make the telly a smart one, all I want is to play YouTube not connect to the fucking space station.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
I do Spotify and Napster accounts , what book sites you after?
I'll see if I can get cracked accounts
Mingey - please stop being silly - there is no fucking way you read books.
Your right, I dont
Audiobooks is my ting .
Havnt the patience to read a full page of words
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Jimmy you only need a app on your phone for remote bloody hell do we have to teach you everything
FFS ya cunts!!, The fucking fire stick works from my tablet or phone, but YouTube it can't be found on the Amazon site.
I played YouTube on the TV via the laptop thought that looks good , I then tried to put my amp and speakers through the TV for better audio but got no sound, the all singing DVD player with Bluetooth blue ray and HDD and hard drive and fuck knows what's else now refuses to stay powered up , it was working last night. I'm fucked if I'm buying a fucking telly and soundbar that gets used twice a
fucking year.😠
I'll get this cunt sorted even if it costs me more than buying new stuff.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:19 PM by Jimmy Cooper »
Logged
