Fire stick update « on: Today at 01:20:37 PM » After fucking about for hours my technical advisor and I got it to upload, it's got every fucking site on except for YouTube.😄😄

Can't find it anywhere, going to run my speakers and amp through the ned kelly today, then link the laptop up to see how it plays, All this to get used a couple of times a year.🎶🎶

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:24:05 PM » Got it to upload ?

What are you uploading ?



Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app



Surprised its not already on like

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:37 PM »

What are you uploading ?



Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download its app



Surprised its not already on like

Had to register the fucking stick with Amazon, then couple it to a phone/tablet because there was no remote with it, then did a site Search for YouTube, keeps putting the kids version up.😠😩😄

Think my mate downloaded the Google app as well,

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »

No remote !

Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .

Put it in the bin .

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:30 PM »

No remote !

Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .



I want to see how it works, if Ike it I'll get good stuff, got two laptops and a iPad doing nowt, sick of buying stuff and not using it, mate said get a Chromecast adapter to make the telly a smart one, all I want is to play YouTube not connect to the fucking space station.😄

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:50:07 PM » I use one iPad only for virgin media go , full virgin tv package sports movies .

Logged

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:56:51 PM »



Never watch TV these days been offered logins for Netflix, sky and Amazon select, not interested. Music, books and surf the net is my thing so not bothered about packages. Last series I followed was the sopranos. You can get a decent 4k telly for £400 these days, would be wasted on me, I'm just fucking about for something to do.

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:39:22 PM » You should be able to watch this now, Ehd e Wafa

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:47:10 PM » I do Spotify and Napster accounts , what book sites you after?

I'll see if I can get cracked accounts

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:51:58 PM »

I'll see if I can get cracked accounts



Mingey - please stop being silly - there is no fucking way you read books.



Mingey - please stop being silly - there is no fucking way you read books.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:22:19 PM » Jimmy you only need a app on your phone for remote bloody hell do we have to teach you everything