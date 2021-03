Jimmy Cooper

Fire stick update « on: Today at 01:20:37 PM » After fucking about for hours my technical advisor and I got it to upload, it's got every fucking site on except for YouTube.😄😄

Can't find it anywhere, going to run my speakers and amp through the ned kelly today, then link the laptop up to see how it plays, All this to get used a couple of times a year.🎶🎶

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:24:05 PM » Got it to upload ?

What are you uploading ?



Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download itís app



Surprised itís not already on like

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:37 PM »

What are you uploading ?



Go on the google play store app and type YouTube , download itís app



Surprised itís not already on like

Had to register the fucking stick with Amazon, then couple it to a phone/tablet because there was no remote with it, then did a site Search for YouTube, keeps putting the kids version up.😠😩😄

Think my mate downloaded the Google app as well,

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »

No remote !

Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .

Put it in the bin .

Re: Fire stick update « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:30 PM »

No remote !

Spend 50 notes on a new 4k one you greedy cunt .



I want to see how it works, if Ike it I'll get good stuff, got two laptops and a iPad doing nowt, sick of buying stuff and not using it, mate said get a Chromecast adapter to make the telly a smart one, all I want is to play YouTube not connect to the fucking space station.😄