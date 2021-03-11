Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 13, 2021, 01:14:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 1350 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« on: March 11, 2021, 11:38:41 AM »
Terrible story!!
Serving policeman arrested souey
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 528


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 11, 2021, 02:16:08 PM »
Absolutely shocking, I always find these things particularly difficult as a parent with girls of a similar age.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 11, 2021, 04:33:11 PM »
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 797



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 11, 2021, 04:44:18 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.

I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
thicko
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 157

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 11, 2021, 05:00:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 11, 2021, 04:44:18 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.

I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 004


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 11, 2021, 05:22:24 PM »
A cat and endless supplies of chocolate should be freely available to all women.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 528


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 11, 2021, 05:25:12 PM »
You can joke about and I love a bit of lads chat, I regularly post what some people would consider misogynistic pictures or comments but can't imagine threatening a woman and hopefully even though I a pretty big bloke I've never scared a woman but there are a pretty big group who think it's ok to lear, touch, be overbearing etc and those that do far worse, who can't control themselves where females are concerned.

2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted up  :wanker:

Needs sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM »
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?

How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?

The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.

Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 528


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?

How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?

The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.

Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 11, 2021, 06:29:03 PM »
Guy guy was looking forward to retiring his pictures, I fear not :gaz:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 692


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 11, 2021, 06:37:15 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?

How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?

The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.

Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 11, 2021, 06:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?

How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?

The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.

Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed 

Because statistically men are less likely.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 692


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 11, 2021, 06:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:40:41 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?

How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?

The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.

Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed 

Because statistically men are less likely.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 486

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 11, 2021, 06:53:20 PM »
Perhaps compulsory chastity belts and iron bras would be a safer option .



And for the woman, stay in the house  :homer:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM »
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.

You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 702


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 11, 2021, 09:26:56 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?

How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?

The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.

Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed 
I think he was making the point that certain political parties are selective in their outrage and punishment.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 528


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 11, 2021, 09:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.

You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.

Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.  

What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.

As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM »
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed

She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.

The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.

Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 692


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: March 11, 2021, 11:23:56 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed

She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.

The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.

Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 702


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: March 11, 2021, 11:51:04 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 11, 2021, 11:23:56 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed

She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.

The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.

Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)


[/quote
Wanker response to someone expressing mild viewpoint,.]
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:32:11 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 11, 2021, 11:51:04 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 11, 2021, 11:23:56 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed

She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.

The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.

Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)


[/quote
Wanker response to someone expressing mild viewpoint,.]

These are the sort of usernames that should be removed - destroying the board. It is boring but perhaps not for the get along crew.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:37:02 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 09:42:02 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.

You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.

Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.  

What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.

As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close

Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 450



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:06:34 AM »
Theres rabbits off all over this case
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 528


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 AM »
Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.
[/quote]

 :like: correct, most of what I described as low level is driven in the cities by "different cultural views" that needs sorting and a start would be to acknowledge the fact. However, there's still a problem with a wider group of men who don't know how to behave around women.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 AM »
Don't be too hard on Uncle GuyGuy. After all, if it wasn't for him, how would I know I'm getting it right?

Also, kinda funny thinking that he's sat on his own seething about me but is such an inadequate that he daren't post his opinion for fear of ridicule.

I vote to keep him (as you would a pet rabbit)
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 917


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:56:35 AM »
#NotAllMen seems to be the new #whitelivesmatter for the missing the point brigade
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:15:58 PM »
...and what is that point if you can see it? Both hashtags seem pretty self-justifying to me.

Sure it's not you only seeing the point the Identitarians want you to see?
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM »
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women


https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:06:34 AM
Theres rabbits off all over this case

Absolutely.... heads need to roll but they wont. (Ref. Hillsborough 89)
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 767


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 PM »
I just dont get what a sick bastard gets out of murdering a poor innocent girl. More so a copper. Hang the twat!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 797



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:38:21 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women


https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/

If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.

 

Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas. 

The noise around reparations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in.  Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).

FUCK. OFF.

 :meltdown:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:46:56 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:38:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women


https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/

If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.

 

Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas. 

The noise around reparations repatriations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in.  Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).

FUCK. OFF.

 :meltdown:

Surely this is better ... see edit
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:52:30 PM »
So how does it all get to this point. Some murdering bastard kills a young woman, some fucking fruitcake responds by saying women need to change their behaviour which in turn leads to an equally  stupid woman saying men should be under curfew, Im guessing in retaliation to the first fucking fruitcakes comment. The media decide to run with this ludicrous chain of events leading to a journalist asking the cowardly first minister in Wales for his thoughts on fruitcake number 2s comments. I say cowardly because he should have responded properly and not played politics by saying hed consider it in a fucking crisis.

To think these people run the fucking UK.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 PM »
I don't think anyone is saying women should change their behaviour unless you think locking your front door and putting your valuables in the car boot is 'bevavioural change'.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:13:34 PM »
Except someone did. Fucking ridiculous.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 450



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM »
Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:57:21 PM »
And the same Welsh First Ministers son was jailed for rape ... he must be due for release

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/jonathan-drakeford-jailed-rape-assault-15181933.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true
Logged
John Theone
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 132



View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM
Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that

I wouldn't walk over Clapham Common on my own.

Notice that little shite of a Lord Mayor is keeping quiet - what a shithole London is on his watch.
Logged
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 341


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 PM »
I have two girls slightly younger than this poor young  lady. Certainly hits home and sickens you to the core. I honestly believe because he is a serving police officer employed to serve and protect ....Every MP from every from every party should be in parliment tonight or this  weekend passing a bill to hang this Bastard.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 797



View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:57:21 PM
And the same Welsh First Ministers son was jailed for rape ... he must be due for release

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/jonathan-drakeford-jailed-rape-assault-15181933.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true

Fuck me - you couldn't make this shit up.

 rava

Let's curfew all adult men..... erm... because of utter cunts like my son who go out and rape people.

The world has most definitely gone mad.

 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 PM »
I didnt know that, fuck sake he isnt really speaking from a position of strength. It might reach crisis point when his son is released  souey
Logged
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 596

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:50:19 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:56:35 AM
#NotAllMen seems to be the new #whitelivesmatter for the missing the point brigade

So you think all good men should speak out against the minority of bad men? Interesting concept.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:24 AM by Flar » Logged
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 318


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:18:25 AM »
Yeah...lets try that on black youths in South London and men of Pakistani descent in a plethora of northern towns.
Logged
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 596

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:45:12 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM
Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that

Completely agree Bob, there are bad people out there and there always will be. No amount of viral, online hand wringing will change that. You still have to use common sense, male or female.
Logged
Notorious Teesside Hardman
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:07:19 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:18:25 AM
Yeah...lets try that on black youths in South London and men of Pakistani descent in a plethora of northern towns.

Are you worried your first attempt went unnoticed 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:12:38 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Today at 11:45:12 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM
Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that

Completely agree Bob, there are bad people out there and there always will be. No amount of viral, online hand wringing will change that. You still have to use common sense, male or female.

Spot on, womens behaviour has been brought into question for decades by apologists, too much make up, clothing too provocative, they shouldnt get drunk. Monsters like this fucker will do what they want to do in the end. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time, women should be allowed to walk anywhere they want unfortunately we know they cant, there are sick predators out there.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 450



View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:07:19 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:18:25 AM
Yeah...lets try that on black youths in South London and men of Pakistani descent in a plethora of northern towns.

Are you worried your first attempt went unnoticed 

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 605


View Profile
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:59:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:52:30 PM
So how does it all get to this point. Some murdering bastard kills a young woman, some fucking fruitcake responds by saying women need to change their behaviour which in turn leads to an equally  stupid woman saying men should be under curfew, Im guessing in retaliation to the first fucking fruitcakes comment. The media decide to run with this ludicrous chain of events leading to a journalist asking the cowardly first minister in Wales for his thoughts on fruitcake number 2s comments. I say cowardly because he should have responded properly and not played politics by saying hed consider it in a fucking crisis.

To think these people run the fucking UK.
Fruitcake 1 was advice from South London police. 'equally stupid woman' was deliberately stating a reductio ad absurdum position to highlight a problem with fruitcake 1's position - she wasn't advancing it as a genuine policy proposal. Fruitcake 1's position is the practical default position of most fathers with daughters, not because they think it's ideal but because they can't effect the societal change needed to make their daughters safe. Women are saying 'yes you can. Take responsibility for your own behaviour and don't tolerate shitty behavior in other men'. And they're right.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 569


View Profile
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:11:18 PM »
What societal change would have saved this poor womans life?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 