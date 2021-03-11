|
Robbso
Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that
Completely agree Bob, there are bad people out there and there always will be. No amount of viral, online hand wringing will change that. You still have to use common sense, male or female.
Spot on, womens behaviour has been brought into question for decades by apologists, too much make up, clothing too provocative, they shouldnt get drunk. Monsters like this fucker will do what they want to do in the end. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time, women should be allowed to walk anywhere they want unfortunately we know they cant, there are sick predators out there.
