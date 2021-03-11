Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 565





Posts: 14 565 Sarah Everard « on: March 11, 2021, 11:38:41 AM »

Serving policeman arrested Terrible story!!Serving policeman arrested Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #1 on: March 11, 2021, 02:16:08 PM » Absolutely shocking, I always find these things particularly difficult as a parent with girls of a similar age.



Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 316





Posts: 316 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #2 on: March 11, 2021, 04:33:11 PM » There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 004





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 004Fred West ruined my wife Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #5 on: March 11, 2021, 05:22:24 PM » A cat and endless supplies of chocolate should be freely available to all women. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #6 on: March 11, 2021, 05:25:12 PM »



2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted up



Needs sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL You can joke about and I love a bit of lads chat, I regularly post what some people would consider misogynistic pictures or comments but can't imagine threatening a woman and hopefully even though I a pretty big bloke I've never scared a woman but there are a pretty big group who think it's ok to lear, touch, be overbearing etc and those that do far worse, who can't control themselves where females are concerned.2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted upNeeds sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 316





Posts: 316 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #7 on: March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM » You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #8 on: March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM » Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 565





Posts: 14 565 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #9 on: March 11, 2021, 06:29:03 PM » Guy guy was looking forward to retiring his pictures, I fear not Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 692





Bugger.





Posts: 11 692Bugger. Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #10 on: March 11, 2021, 06:37:15 PM » Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 316





Posts: 316 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #11 on: March 11, 2021, 06:40:41 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

Because statistically men are less likely. Because statistically men are less likely. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 486



Superstar





Posts: 10 486Superstar Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #13 on: March 11, 2021, 06:53:20 PM »







And for the woman, stay in the house Perhaps compulsory chastity belts and iron bras would be a safer option .And for the woman, stay in the house Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 531







Posts: 9 531 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #14 on: March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM » Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.



You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 702





The ace face.





Posts: 24 702The ace face. Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #15 on: March 11, 2021, 09:26:56 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed I think he was making the point that certain political parties are selective in their outrage and punishment. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #16 on: March 11, 2021, 09:42:02 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.



You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.



Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.



What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.



As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 316





Posts: 316 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #17 on: March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM » The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed



She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.



The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.



Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields) Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 692





Bugger.





Posts: 11 692Bugger. Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #18 on: March 11, 2021, 11:23:56 PM » Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed



She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.



The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.



Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)



Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 531







Posts: 9 531 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:37:02 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 09:42:02 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.



You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.



Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.



What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.



As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close

Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close

Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported. Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 528





Posts: 2 528 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 AM »

[/quote]



correct, most of what I described as low level is driven in the cities by "different cultural views" that needs sorting and a start would be to acknowledge the fact. However, there's still a problem with a wider group of men who don't know how to behave around women. Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.[/quote]correct, most of what I described as low level is driven in the cities by "different cultural views" that needs sorting and a start would be to acknowledge the fact. However, there's still a problem with a wider group of men who don't know how to behave around women. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 316





Posts: 316 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 AM » Don't be too hard on Uncle GuyGuy. After all, if it wasn't for him, how would I know I'm getting it right?



Also, kinda funny thinking that he's sat on his own seething about me but is such an inadequate that he daren't post his opinion for fear of ridicule.



I vote to keep him (as you would a pet rabbit) Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 917





Posts: 44 917 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:56:35 AM » #NotAllMen seems to be the new #whitelivesmatter for the missing the point brigade Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 316





Posts: 316 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:15:58 PM » ...and what is that point if you can see it? Both hashtags seem pretty self-justifying to me.



Sure it's not you only seeing the point the Identitarians want you to see? Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 531







Posts: 9 531 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM »





https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/ First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 767





Posts: 1 767 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 PM » I just dont get what a sick bastard gets out of murdering a poor innocent girl. More so a copper. Hang the twat! Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 797







Posts: 15 797 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:38:21 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM





https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/

First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women

If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.







Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas.



The noise around reparations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in. Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).



FUCK. OFF.



If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas.The noise around reparations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in. Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).FUCK. OFF. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 531







Posts: 9 531 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:46:56 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:38:21 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM





https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/

First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women

If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.







Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas.



The noise around reparations repatriations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in. Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).



FUCK. OFF.





If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas.The noise aroundrepatriations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in. Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).FUCK. OFF.

Surely this is better ... see edit Surely this is better ... see edit Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 565





Posts: 14 565 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:52:30 PM » So how does it all get to this point. Some murdering bastard kills a young woman, some fucking fruitcake responds by saying women need to change their behaviour which in turn leads to an equally stupid woman saying men should be under curfew, Im guessing in retaliation to the first fucking fruitcakes comment. The media decide to run with this ludicrous chain of events leading to a journalist asking the cowardly first minister in Wales for his thoughts on fruitcake number 2s comments. I say cowardly because he should have responded properly and not played politics by saying hed consider it in a fucking crisis.



To think these people run the fucking UK. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 316





Posts: 316 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 PM » I don't think anyone is saying women should change their behaviour unless you think locking your front door and putting your valuables in the car boot is 'bevavioural change'. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 565





Posts: 14 565 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:13:34 PM » Except someone did. Fucking ridiculous. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 449







Posts: 16 449 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM » Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 531







Posts: 9 531 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:57:21 PM »



https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/jonathan-drakeford-jailed-rape-assault-15181933.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true And the same Welsh First Ministers son was jailed for rape ... he must be due for release Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 132







Posts: 132 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that



I wouldn't walk over Clapham Common on my own.



Notice that little shite of a Lord Mayor is keeping quiet - what a shithole London is on his watch.



I wouldn't walk over Clapham Common on my own.Notice that little shite of a Lord Mayor is keeping quiet - what a shithole London is on his watch. Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 341





Posts: 341 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 PM » I have two girls slightly younger than this poor young lady. Certainly hits home and sickens you to the core. I honestly believe because he is a serving police officer employed to serve and protect ....Every MP from every from every party should be in parliment tonight or this weekend passing a bill to hang this Bastard. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 797







Posts: 15 797 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:57:21 PM



https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/jonathan-drakeford-jailed-rape-assault-15181933.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true

And the same Welsh First Ministers son was jailed for rape ... he must be due for release

Fuck me - you couldn't make this shit up.







Let's curfew all adult men..... erm... because of utter cunts like my son who go out and rape people.



The world has most definitely gone mad.



Fuck me - you couldn't make this shit up.Let's curfew all adult men..... erm... because of utter cunts like my son who go out and rape people.The world has most definitely gone mad. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion