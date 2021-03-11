Welcome,
March 13, 2021, 12:52:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sarah Everard
Author
Topic: Sarah Everard (Read 1152 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 565
Sarah Everard
«
on:
March 11, 2021, 11:38:41 AM
Terrible story!!
Serving policeman arrested
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #1 on:
March 11, 2021, 02:16:08 PM
Absolutely shocking, I always find these things particularly difficult as a parent with girls of a similar age.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #2 on:
March 11, 2021, 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 797
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #3 on:
March 11, 2021, 04:44:18 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
thicko
Offline
Posts: 157
Seriously thick...
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #4 on:
March 11, 2021, 05:00:02 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 11, 2021, 04:44:18 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 004
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #5 on:
March 11, 2021, 05:22:24 PM
A cat and endless supplies of chocolate should be freely available to all women.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #6 on:
March 11, 2021, 05:25:12 PM
You can joke about and I love a bit of lads chat, I regularly post what some people would consider misogynistic pictures or comments but can't imagine threatening a woman and hopefully even though I a pretty big bloke I've never scared a woman but there are a pretty big group who think it's ok to lear, touch, be overbearing etc and those that do far worse, who can't control themselves where females are concerned.
2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted up
Needs sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #7 on:
March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #8 on:
March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 565
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #9 on:
March 11, 2021, 06:29:03 PM
Guy guy was looking forward to retiring his pictures, I fear not
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 692
Bugger.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #10 on:
March 11, 2021, 06:37:15 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #11 on:
March 11, 2021, 06:40:41 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
Because statistically men are less likely.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 692
Bugger.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #12 on:
March 11, 2021, 06:51:03 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:40:41 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
Because statistically men are less likely.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 486
Superstar
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #13 on:
March 11, 2021, 06:53:20 PM
Perhaps compulsory chastity belts and iron bras would be a safer option .
And for the woman, stay in the house
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 531
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #14 on:
March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.
You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 702
The ace face.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #15 on:
March 11, 2021, 09:26:56 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
I think he was making the point that certain political parties are selective in their outrage and punishment.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #16 on:
March 11, 2021, 09:42:02 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.
You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.
Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.
What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.
As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #17 on:
March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 692
Bugger.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #18 on:
March 11, 2021, 11:23:56 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 702
The ace face.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #19 on:
March 11, 2021, 11:51:04 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 11, 2021, 11:23:56 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
[/quote
Wanker response to someone expressing mild viewpoint,.]
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 531
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:11 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 11, 2021, 11:51:04 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 11, 2021, 11:23:56 PM
Quote from: Rutters on March 11, 2021, 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
[/quote
Wanker response to someone expressing mild viewpoint,.]
These are the sort of usernames that should be removed - destroying the board. It is boring but perhaps not for the get along crew.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 531
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:02 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 11, 2021, 09:42:02 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 11, 2021, 08:25:37 PM
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.
You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.
Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.
What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.
As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close
Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 449
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 09:06:34 AM »
Theres rabbits off all over this case
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:25 AM »
Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.
[/quote]
correct, most of what I described as low level is driven in the cities by "different cultural views" that needs sorting and a start would be to acknowledge the fact. However, there's still a problem with a wider group of men who don't know how to behave around women.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:34 AM »
Don't be too hard on Uncle GuyGuy. After all, if it wasn't for him, how would I know I'm getting it right?
Also, kinda funny thinking that he's sat on his own seething about me but is such an inadequate that he daren't post his opinion for fear of ridicule.
I vote to keep him (as you would a pet rabbit)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 917
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:35 AM »
#NotAllMen seems to be the new #whitelivesmatter for the missing the point brigade
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 12:15:58 PM »
...and what is that point if you can see it? Both hashtags seem pretty self-justifying to me.
Sure it's not you only seeing the point the Identitarians want you to see?
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 531
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:28 PM »
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 531
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 06:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:06:34 AM
Theres rabbits off all over this case
Absolutely.... heads need to roll but they wont. (Ref. Hillsborough 89)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 767
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:03 PM »
I just dont get what a sick bastard gets out of murdering a poor innocent girl. More so a copper. Hang the twat!
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 797
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 06:38:21 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 05:58:28 PM
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/
If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.
Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas.
The noise around reparations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in. Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).
FUCK. OFF.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 531
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:56 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:38:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 05:58:28 PM
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/
If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.
Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas.
The noise around
reparations
repatriations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in. Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).
FUCK. OFF.
Surely this is better ... see edit
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 565
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:30 PM »
So how does it all get to this point. Some murdering bastard kills a young woman, some fucking fruitcake responds by saying women need to change their behaviour which in turn leads to an equally stupid woman saying men should be under curfew, Im guessing in retaliation to the first fucking fruitcakes comment. The media decide to run with this ludicrous chain of events leading to a journalist asking the cowardly first minister in Wales for his thoughts on fruitcake number 2s comments. I say cowardly because he should have responded properly and not played politics by saying hed consider it in a fucking crisis.
To think these people run the fucking UK.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:20 PM »
I don't think anyone is saying women should change their behaviour unless you think locking your front door and putting your valuables in the car boot is 'bevavioural change'.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 565
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 07:13:34 PM »
Except someone did. Fucking ridiculous.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 449
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:49 PM »
Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 531
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #36 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:21 PM »
And the same Welsh First Ministers son was jailed for rape ... he must be due for release
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/jonathan-drakeford-jailed-rape-assault-15181933.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 132
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #37 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:18:49 PM
Everyone changes their behaviour when on their own at night, walking home, dont they? Her walk was fifty minutes. Not being funny, and he needs killing, but I would go mental if I found out one of my girls did that
I wouldn't walk over Clapham Common on my own.
Notice that little shite of a Lord Mayor is keeping quiet - what a shithole London is on his watch.
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 341
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:37 PM »
I have two girls slightly younger than this poor young lady. Certainly hits home and sickens you to the core. I honestly believe because he is a serving police officer employed to serve and protect ....Every MP from every from every party should be in parliment tonight or this weekend passing a bill to hang this Bastard.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 797
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #39 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:57:21 PM
And the same Welsh First Ministers son was jailed for rape ... he must be due for release
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/jonathan-drakeford-jailed-rape-assault-15181933.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true
Fuck me - you couldn't make this shit up.
Let's curfew all adult men..... erm... because of utter cunts like my son who go out and rape people.
The world has most definitely gone mad.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 565
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:48 PM »
I didnt know that, fuck sake he isnt really speaking from a position of strength. It might reach crisis point when his son is released
