Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 12, 2021, 06:40:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sarah Everard
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sarah Everard (Read 926 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 558
Sarah Everard
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:41 AM »
Terrible story!!
Serving policeman arrested
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 526
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:16:08 PM »
Absolutely shocking, I always find these things particularly difficult as a parent with girls of a similar age.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 313
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:33:11 PM »
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 796
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:18 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
thicko
Offline
Posts: 157
Seriously thick...
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:44:18 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 004
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:24 PM »
A cat and endless supplies of chocolate should be freely available to all women.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 526
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:25:12 PM »
You can joke about and I love a bit of lads chat, I regularly post what some people would consider misogynistic pictures or comments but can't imagine threatening a woman and hopefully even though I a pretty big bloke I've never scared a woman but there are a pretty big group who think it's ok to lear, touch, be overbearing etc and those that do far worse, who can't control themselves where females are concerned.
2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted up
Needs sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 313
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:51 PM »
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 526
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:20:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 558
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:03 PM »
Guy guy was looking forward to retiring his pictures, I fear not
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 692
Bugger.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:37:15 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 313
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
Because statistically men are less likely.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 692
Bugger.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:40:41 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
Because statistically men are less likely.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 486
Superstar
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:20 PM »
Perhaps compulsory chastity belts and iron bras would be a safer option .
And for the woman, stay in the house
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:37 PM »
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.
You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 699
The ace face.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:56 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:11:51 PM
You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?
How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?
The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.
Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.
What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed
I think he was making the point that certain political parties are selective in their outrage and punishment.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 526
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 08:25:37 PM
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.
You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.
Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.
What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.
As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 313
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:01 PM »
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 692
Bugger.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:56 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 699
The ace face.
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:04 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:23:56 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
[/quote
Wanker response to someone expressing mild viewpoint,.]
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:32:11 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 11:51:04 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:23:56 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 11:15:01 PM
The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed
She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.
The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.
Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)
[/quote
Wanker response to someone expressing mild viewpoint,.]
These are the sort of usernames that should be removed - destroying the board. It is boring but perhaps not for the get along crew.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:37:02 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:42:02 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 08:25:37 PM
Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.
You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.
Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.
What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.
As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close
Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 446
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:06:34 AM »
Theres rabbits off all over this case
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 526
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:35:25 AM »
Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.
[/quote]
correct, most of what I described as low level is driven in the cities by "different cultural views" that needs sorting and a start would be to acknowledge the fact. However, there's still a problem with a wider group of men who don't know how to behave around women.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 313
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 11:01:34 AM »
Don't be too hard on Uncle GuyGuy. After all, if it wasn't for him, how would I know I'm getting it right?
Also, kinda funny thinking that he's sat on his own seething about me but is such an inadequate that he daren't post his opinion for fear of ridicule.
I vote to keep him (as you would a pet rabbit)
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 917
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:56:35 AM »
#NotAllMen seems to be the new #whitelivesmatter for the missing the point brigade
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
Online
Posts: 313
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 12:15:58 PM »
...and what is that point if you can see it? Both hashtags seem pretty self-justifying to me.
Sure it's not you only seeing the point the Identitarians want you to see?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 05:58:28 PM »
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 528
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 06:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:06:34 AM
Theres rabbits off all over this case
Absolutely.... heads need to roll but they wont. (Ref. Hillsborough 89)
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 767
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 06:11:03 PM »
I just dont get what a sick bastard gets out of murdering a poor innocent girl. More so a copper. Hang the twat!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 796
Re: Sarah Everard
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 06:38:21 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 05:58:28 PM
First minister of Wales pushing for a curfew for men .... to protect women
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/12/wales-would-consider-curfews-for-men-to-help-women-feel-safer-in-a-crisis-14231747/
If the stupid cunts want a civil war - go right ahead.
Band wagon after band wagon - the unthinking knee-jerk sheep twats just can't help themselves jumping on the woke cause of the day with their utterly moronic ideas.
The noise around reparations to black people is gathering steam over here now that Biden is in. Some counties are actually voting on it (in terms of giving money to buy houses etc).
FUCK. OFF.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...