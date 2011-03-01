Robbso

Sarah Everard « on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 AM »

Serving policeman arrested Terrible story!!

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:16:08 PM » Absolutely shocking, I always find these things particularly difficult as a parent with girls of a similar age.



Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:33:11 PM » There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:44:18 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:33:11 PM There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.



I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.



Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:24 PM » A cat and endless supplies of chocolate should be freely available to all women.

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:25:12 PM »



2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted up



Needs sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL You can joke about and I love a bit of lads chat, I regularly post what some people would consider misogynistic pictures or comments but can't imagine threatening a woman and hopefully even though I a pretty big bloke I've never scared a woman but there are a pretty big group who think it's ok to lear, touch, be overbearing etc and those that do far worse, who can't control themselves where females are concerned.2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted upNeeds sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:11:51 PM » You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:20:41 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:29:03 PM » Guy guy was looking forward to retiring his pictures, I fear not

Bugger.





Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:37:15 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:40:41 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:20:41 PM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

Because statistically men are less likely.

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:53:20 PM »







Perhaps compulsory chastity belts and iron bras would be a safer option .And for the woman, stay in the house

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:25:37 PM » Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.



You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.

The ace face.





Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:26:56 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:20:41 PM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

I think he was making the point that certain political parties are selective in their outrage and punishment.

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:42:02 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:25:37 PM Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.



You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.



Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.



What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.



As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 PM » The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed



She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.



The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.



Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields) Logged

Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:23:56 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:15:01 PM The answer certainly isn't suggesting that those most likely to be assaulted are curfewed



She's just poured fuel on the fires of those claiming it's just a bunch of man-hating catwomen, hating-men.



The point is that there's good and bad men and women. Some of the good ones are sometimes bad and the bad, sometimes good.



Some spiteful woman saying we should curfew all men just sets the sexes against each other (those who are feeble-minded enough to believe she merits the power she wields)



Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #21 on: Today at 08:37:02 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:42:02 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:25:37 PM Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.



You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators.



Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.



What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.



As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close

Agree with those statements but theres a big group of women come out in the last few days who arent feminists or making political points who are basically saying things have got to change and they are right.What lots of women face is what the Old bill would call low level abuse or assaults, what do you do about the horrible cunts who pester women, grab their arms, call them all sorts when they say they dont want to go for a drink etc These are the scumbags who lots of women run into scare the shit out of them and cause idiot like the Green Party woman to start saying all men are criminals.As I say I dont know the answer but cant be right that a big part of the population are worried to walk the streets on their own after the shops close

Good point. My point was about soft sentencing. What the London centric MSM fail to mention is that all crimes in London is disproportionately worse there compared to parts. And the fact that more and more crimes against women are committed by ethnics and immigrants, just like Sweden were rape cases are up but under reported.