Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 552





Posts: 14 552 Sarah Everard « on: Today at 11:38:41 AM »

Serving policeman arrested Terrible story!!Serving policeman arrested Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 519





Posts: 2 519 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:16:08 PM » Absolutely shocking, I always find these things particularly difficult as a parent with girls of a similar age.



Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 310





Posts: 310 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:33:11 PM » There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 791







Posts: 15 791 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:44:18 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 04:33:11 PM There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.



I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.



I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 004





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 004Fred West ruined my wife Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:22:24 PM » A cat and endless supplies of chocolate should be freely available to all women. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 519





Posts: 2 519 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:25:12 PM »



2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted up



Needs sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL You can joke about and I love a bit of lads chat, I regularly post what some people would consider misogynistic pictures or comments but can't imagine threatening a woman and hopefully even though I a pretty big bloke I've never scared a woman but there are a pretty big group who think it's ok to lear, touch, be overbearing etc and those that do far worse, who can't control themselves where females are concerned.2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted upNeeds sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 310





Posts: 310 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:11:51 PM » You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 519





Posts: 2 519 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:20:41 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 552





Posts: 14 552 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:29:03 PM » Guy guy was looking forward to retiring his pictures, I fear not Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 691





Bugger.





Posts: 11 691Bugger. Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:37:15 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 310





Posts: 310 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:40:41 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 06:20:41 PM Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

Because statistically men are less likely. Because statistically men are less likely. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 485



Superstar





Posts: 10 485Superstar Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:53:20 PM »







And for the woman, stay in the house Perhaps compulsory chastity belts and iron bras would be a safer option .And for the woman, stay in the house Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 524







Posts: 9 524 Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:25:37 PM » Pathetic that feminists and identity politicians are using the murder of this girl to attack men and women safety on our streets.



You will reduce sex attacks by castrating the cunts who are guilty of paedophilic, rape or grooming, or any other sex crimes. The ones generalising that all men are attackers are the same ones defending sex predators. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 696





The ace face.





Posts: 24 696The ace face. Re: Sarah Everard « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:26:56 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 06:20:41 PM Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:11:51 PM You do know that men and boys are much more likely to be victims of 'serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes' and much more likely to be victims of homicide?



How come nobody suggested curfews for black males in south London during knife crime epidemics? Or for men of 'South-Asian descent' in Rotherham, Rochdale etc during the height of that scandal?



The frequency of offending was far more condensed and far more easily pinpointed.



Imagine the outrage followed by high-pitched wailing.



What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed

What has any of that got to do with the fact that women can't walk the streets without being harassed I think he was making the point that certain political parties are selective in their outrage and punishment. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "