March 11, 2021, 05:28:09 PM
Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 215 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 11:38:41 AM »
Terrible story!!
Serving policeman arrested souey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:16:08 PM »
Absolutely shocking, I always find these things particularly difficult as a parent with girls of a similar age.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:33:11 PM »
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:44:18 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.

I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.

 :meltdown:
thicko
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:00:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:44:18 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 04:33:11 PM
There's a feminist peer suggesting a 6 pm curfew for all men.

I think all men should just be killed - to be on the safe side.

 :meltdown:
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:22:24 PM »
A cat and endless supplies of chocolate should be freely available to all women.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:25:12 PM »
You can joke about and I love a bit of lads chat, I regularly post what some people would consider misogynistic pictures or comments but can't imagine threatening a woman and hopefully even though I a pretty big bloke I've never scared a woman but there are a pretty big group who think it's ok to lear, touch, be overbearing etc and those that do far worse, who can't control themselves where females are concerned.

2 of my daughters have been involved in serious incidents where they've been physically assaulted by lowlifes just because they didn't want to be chatted up  :wanker:

Needs sorting but no idea how to do that, 6pm lockdown is not the answer and fuck know what an idiot like that is doing in the HoL
