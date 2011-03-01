Freddie Boswell

Re: George Reynolds « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:30:29 PM » When I was an apprentice at ICI I worked with a couple of contract sparkys who'd worked for him in his factory, they said he paid both their mortgages off, not sure if it was true but can't see why they would lie. They said they did a load of unpaid overtime for him while he was struggling, might have been when he started out but it was a while back so can't fully remember.



They also told me someone vandalised one of the machines so he went into the car park and vandalised the blokes car.



He's definitely a wrong un anyway, remember the time he was caught with £500k cash on him in the car, or something like that?