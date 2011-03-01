hep21

Posts: 48 New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside « on: Yesterday at 04:34:46 AM » What a great piece of news for our area.......its about time!!



Well done Ben, keep up the amazing work.



I'm wondering if they reject pulling out of the Snow Dome project now with all the infrastructure and services that will come to the area.



Itchy_ring

Looks like good news and no the snow dome was always a heap of shite, live near the Milton Keynes one and whenever I went over to MK it always seemed empty

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 443 Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:01:52 AM »



St Hildas redevelopment.



Couldnt even manage a fekkin Sainsburys



Teesside Schipol Airport is a WIP too



Itchy_ring

Sounds like the GE wind blades deal is already done, so hopefully the rest of the jobs will follow on too

Robbso

Fantastic news if it actually happens. The scepticism is to be expected, there have been so many false dawns. Dont forget we live in an area thats been left to decline so much they had to spend a fortune on improvements to make Redcar look like war ravaged Dunkirk.

The middlehaven development has been ongoing for 30 years, we have Argos and Home Bargains and a farm stores or something, oh plus the Navi.

hep21

I genuinely think the north / south divide is coming to an end, and if this last week is anything to go by Teesside will be the biggest beneficiary. Moving the Treasury to Darlington can only support this too!!



Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 697The ace face. Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:51:55 PM » Quote from: hep21 on Yesterday at 12:03:39 PM I genuinely think the north / south divide is coming to an end, and if this last week is anything to go by Teesside will be the biggest beneficiary. Moving the Treasury to Darlington can only support this too!!





The Tories know they have to deliver or lose the north again, government should be spread nationwide. Hopefully more to come.

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 697The ace face. Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:28:44 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:17:18 PM Zero knowledge, yes ok ive never seen a Tory government before

Is that because you don't live here,

Is that because you don't live here,

I would say the posh cunts will have cars, trains are for like.

Billy Balfour

Posts: 5 051 Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 PM » Just been reading about this on fmttm too.

Strange how ST and a few saying its nothing to do with Brexit.

But if a company was leaving you can bet your house they would blame brexit.

