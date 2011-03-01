Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2021, 08:46:34 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside (Read 496 times)
hep21
Offline
Posts: 48
New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
on:
Today
at 04:34:46 AM »
What a great piece of news for our area.......its about time!!
Well done Ben, keep up the amazing work.
I'm wondering if they reject pulling out of the Snow Dome project now with all the infrastructure and services that will come to the area.
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 510
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:35:54 AM »
Loads of promises has anything actually been built yet anywhere ?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 148
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:45:01 AM »
I'll believe it when I see it
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 518
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:26:54 AM »
Quote from: hep21 on
Today
at 04:34:46 AM
What a great piece of news for our area.......its about time!!
Well done Ben, keep up the amazing work.
I'm wondering if they reject pulling out of the Snow Dome project now with all the infrastructure and services that will come to the area.
Looks like good news and no the snow dome was always a heap of shite, live near the Milton Keynes one and whenever I went over to MK it always seemed empty
Logged
hep21
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:40:51 AM »
Fuck me if you lot won the lottery you would still find something to complain about......
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 485
Superstar
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:57:06 AM »
Hey newlad, fuck all wrong with a moan
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 442
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:58:49 AM »
Quote from: hep21 on
Today
at 08:40:51 AM
Fuck me if you lot won the lottery you would still find something to complain about......
Jaundiced through busted promises. Ha! Do you remember the wide boulevard from town to The Riverside, past the developed docks?
Logged
hep21
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:13:08 AM »
I guess the freeport status is a load of bollocks too is it?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 442
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:57:01 AM »
Quote from: hep21 on
Today
at 09:13:08 AM
I guess the freeport status is a load of bollocks too is it?
Not at all. Chuffed to death about it.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 442
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:01:52 AM »
The great announcement of the regeneration of Greasham ward, bringing residents back to town.
St Hildas redevelopment.
Couldnt even manage a fekkin Sainsburys
Teesside Schipol Airport is a WIP too
All great announcements, just need to reel them in now
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:11:59 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 518
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:47:20 AM »
Sounds like the GE wind blades deal is already done, so hopefully the rest of the jobs will follow on too
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 552
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:51:51 AM »
Fantastic news if it actually happens. The scepticism is to be expected, there have been so many false dawns. Dont forget we live in an area thats been left to decline so much they had to spend a fortune on improvements to make Redcar look like war ravaged Dunkirk.
The middlehaven development has been ongoing for 30 years, we have Argos and Home Bargains and a farm stores or something, oh plus the Navi.
Lets hope it comes off.
Logged
hep21
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:03:39 PM »
I genuinely think the north / south divide is coming to an end, and if this last week is anything to go by Teesside will be the biggest beneficiary. Moving the Treasury to Darlington can only support this too!!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 918
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:45:04 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:45:01 AM
I'll believe it when I see it
I suppose you believed Sparkles though. When you find the time email GEs CEO he will put you right, you utter numpty. Meanwhile this government is putting Teesside back on the map.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 693
The ace face.
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:51:55 PM »
Quote from: hep21 on
Today
at 12:03:39 PM
I genuinely think the north / south divide is coming to an end, and if this last week is anything to go by Teesside will be the biggest beneficiary. Moving the Treasury to Darlington can only support this too!!
The Tories know they have to deliver or lose the north again, government should be spread nationwide. Hopefully more to come.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 442
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:34:57 PM »
We could do with heap big choo-choo iron horse line through Teesside and Sunderland. Durham should be the branch line, not us
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 148
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:22:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 01:45:04 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:45:01 AM
I'll believe it when I see it
I suppose you believed Sparkles though. When you find the time email GEs CEO he will put you right, you utter numpty.
Meanwhile this government is putting Teesside back on the map.
I'll believe it when I see it
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 148
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:29:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 03:34:57 PM
We could do with heap big choo-choo iron horse line through Teesside and Sunderland. Durham should be the branch line, not us
You are forgetting all the posh cunts who go to uni there who are far more important than the 1 million + people who would benefit from a mainline link through wearside and teesside
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 124
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:11:14 PM »
Tublin, Towz and Bobend
Online Advice given using zero Knowledge
Politics of Envy our speciality
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 148
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:17:18 PM »
Zero knowledge, yes ok ive never seen a Tory government before
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 524
Re: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:17:37 PM »
Labouron Teesside experiencing a steep learning curve ...
to Houchen
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...