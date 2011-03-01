Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2021, 08:46:26 PM
New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
hep21

Today at 04:34:46 AM
What a great piece of news for our area.......its about time!!

Well done Ben, keep up the amazing work.

I'm wondering if they reject pulling out of the Snow Dome project now with all the infrastructure and services that will come to the area.

 
LeeTublin
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:35:54 AM
Loads of promises has anything actually been built yet anywhere ?
towz
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:45:01 AM
I'll believe it when I see it
Itchy_ring
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:26:54 AM
Quote from: hep21 on Today at 04:34:46 AM
What a great piece of news for our area.......its about time!!

Well done Ben, keep up the amazing work.

I'm wondering if they reject pulling out of the Snow Dome project now with all the infrastructure and services that will come to the area.

 

Looks like good news and no the snow dome was always a heap of shite, live near the Milton Keynes one and whenever I went over to MK it always seemed empty
hep21

Reply #4 on: Today at 08:40:51 AM
Fuck me if you lot won the lottery you would still find something to complain about......
Minge
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:57:06 AM
Hey newlad, fuck all wrong with a moan 

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:58:49 AM
Quote from: hep21 on Today at 08:40:51 AM
Fuck me if you lot won the lottery you would still find something to complain about......

Jaundiced through busted promises. Ha! Do you remember the wide boulevard from town to The Riverside, past the developed docks?
hep21

Reply #7 on: Today at 09:13:08 AM
I guess the freeport status is a load of bollocks too is it?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:57:01 AM
Quote from: hep21 on Today at 09:13:08 AM
I guess the freeport status is a load of bollocks too is it?


Not at all. Chuffed to death about it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:01:52 AM
The great announcement of the regeneration of Greasham ward, bringing residents back to town.

St Hildas redevelopment.

Couldnt even manage a fekkin Sainsburys  :alf:

Teesside Schipol Airport is a WIP too  

All great announcements, just need to reel them in now
Itchy_ring
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:47:20 AM
Sounds like the GE wind blades deal is already done, so hopefully the rest of the jobs will follow on too
Robbso
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:51:51 AM
Fantastic news if it actually happens. The scepticism is to be expected, there have been so many false dawns. Dont forget we live in an area thats been left to decline so much they had to spend a fortune on improvements to make Redcar look like war ravaged Dunkirk.
The middlehaven development has been ongoing for 30 years, we have Argos and Home Bargains and a farm stores or something, oh plus the Navi.
Lets hope it comes off.
hep21

Reply #12 on: Today at 12:03:39 PM
I genuinely think the north / south divide is coming to an end, and if this last week is anything to go by Teesside will be the biggest beneficiary. Moving the Treasury to Darlington can only support this too!!

 
Bill Buxton
Reply #13 on: Today at 01:45:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:45:01 AM
I'll believe it when I see it

I suppose you believed Sparkles though.  When you find the time email GEs CEO he will put you right, you utter numpty. Meanwhile this government is putting Teesside back on the map.
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #14 on: Today at 01:51:55 PM
Quote from: hep21 on Today at 12:03:39 PM
I genuinely think the north / south divide is coming to an end, and if this last week is anything to go by Teesside will be the biggest beneficiary. Moving the Treasury to Darlington can only support this too!!

 
The Tories know they have to deliver or lose the north again,  government should be spread nationwide. Hopefully more to come.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #15 on: Today at 03:34:57 PM
We could do with heap big choo-choo iron horse line through Teesside and Sunderland. Durham should be the branch line, not us
towz
Reply #16 on: Today at 05:22:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:45:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:45:01 AM
I'll believe it when I see it

I suppose you believed Sparkles though.  When you find the time email GEs CEO he will put you right, you utter numpty. Meanwhile this government is putting Teesside back on the map.

I'll believe it when I see it
towz
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:29:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:34:57 PM
We could do with heap big choo-choo iron horse line through Teesside and Sunderland. Durham should be the branch line, not us

You are forgetting all the posh cunts who go to uni there who are far more important than the 1 million + people who would benefit from a mainline link through wearside and teesside
John Theone
Reply #18 on: Today at 08:11:14 PM
Tublin, Towz and Bobend

Online Advice given using zero Knowledge

Politics of Envy our speciality

 :ukfist:

 
towz
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:17:18 PM
Zero knowledge, yes ok ive never seen a Tory government before
Wee_Willie
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:17:37 PM
Labouron Teesside experiencing a steep learning curve ...

  BLM to Houchen
