Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2021, 05:51:57 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside (Read 9 times)
hep21
Offline
Posts: 45
New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside
«
on:
Today
at 04:34:46 AM »
What a great piece of news for our area.......its about time!!
Well done Ben, keep up the amazing work.
I'm wondering if they reject pulling out of the Snow Dome project now with all the infrastructure and services that will come to the area.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...