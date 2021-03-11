Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2021, 05:51:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New Wind Farm Factory on Teesside  (Read 9 times)
hep21

Offline Offline

Posts: 45


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:34:46 AM »
What a great piece of news for our area.......its about time!!

Well done Ben, keep up the amazing work.

I'm wondering if they reject pulling out of the Snow Dome project now with all the infrastructure and services that will come to the area.

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 