March 11, 2021
Racist abuse for Yannick
John Theone
Today at 12:27:06 AM
Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie has highlighted a racist message he received on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old tweeted a screenshot of the message and said: "Something seriously wrong with people...Keyboard warriors.

"Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me."

Instagram have told Sky Sports News they are investigating the abuse.

Bolasie is on loan at Middlesbrough from Everton, who said in a statement: "Everton has a zero-tolerance approach to any kind of racism or discrimination.
