March 10, 2021, 05:54:22 PM
Author Topic: Sheffield Wednesday  (Read 60 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 04:51:11 PM »
From todays Times

Wednesday will need to rely on handouts from their owner Dejphon Chansiri to survive

The club yesterday reported a £19M profit for the 2018-19 season but the Championship strugglers would have recorded a £19 M loss had they not sold Hillsborough to Sheffield 3 a company owned by Chansiri

The accounts showed that up until July 31 2019 the club owed Chansiri £66m

Auditors have said that if the Chairman does not keep Wednesday afloat then ' a material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue'

In other words they are doomed - unless all this subsidy is ok by FFP rules

Fuckers



Do they have anybody we fancy? Barry Bannon?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:19:49 PM »
Don't we technically owe Gibbo some equally ridiculous amount
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:49:03 PM »
I think he keeps writing it off.
