John Theone

Sheffield Wednesday « on: Today at 04:51:11 PM »



Wednesday will need to rely on handouts from their owner Dejphon Chansiri to survive



The club yesterday reported a £19M profit for the 2018-19 season but the Championship strugglers would have recorded a £19 M loss had they not sold Hillsborough to Sheffield 3 a company owned by Chansiri



The accounts showed that up until July 31 2019 the club owed Chansiri £66m



Auditors have said that if the Chairman does not keep Wednesday afloat then ' a material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue'



In other words they are doomed - unless all this subsidy is ok by FFP rules



Fuckers







Do they have anybody we fancy? Barry Bannon?



Logged

Itchy_ring

Don't we technically owe Gibbo some equally ridiculous amount