March 10, 2021, 09:16:39 PM
joke that is the covid vaccine online booking system
Today at 03:10:31 PM
its like millionaires "fastest finger"!

Appointments get posted on the site, then you have to enter your chosen vaccine centre, plus time and date and arrival time.......

then youhave to choose a vaccine centre for your 2nd jab, plus time and date and arrival time

Then click on confirm.....and by the time youve done all that, you usually get a message saying one of your chosen appointments is no longer available....and have to restart the process!

Been trying to book for around 4 hours now....its a fkn joke!
Robbso
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:15:34 PM
I tried for 4 days and no joy. I got my appointments booked at 23:15 last night. Fucking joke, especially when I was supposed to be notified and done with the last group
John Theone
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:40:06 PM
Its also a stupidity test.

 jc
Pigeon droppings
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:01:04 PM
I'm guessing you only know that, cos you failed it??? :alf:
John Theone
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:12:38 PM
No - because you and Robbso did

I booked mine at York - had a lovely day out!

 
Pigeon droppings
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:16:34 PM
so for the benefit of the rest of the board.......how exactly have you figured its a stupidity test.......and how exactly have we failed it?

This should be interesting......
Robbso
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:30:15 PM
Dont worry about me, I fail at everything  :homer:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:32:00 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:30:15 PM
Dont worry about me, I fail at everything  :homer:

Do you fail at failure?

 
Robbso
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:34:11 PM
F-
John Theone
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:21:32 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 05:16:34 PM
so for the benefit of the rest of the board.......how exactly have you figured its a stupidity test.......and how exactly have we failed it?

This should be interesting......

Anybody that spends 4 hours trying to get an appointment and still fails has to be questionably intelligent

....or perhaps still working online with a modem?



 :nige:
Pigeon droppings
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:30:28 PM
oh I see....youre just a buffoon!

Thanks for the confirmation!  :wanker:
Robbso
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:42:11 PM
There is an error on the national booking system, getting sorted now apparently.
Mickgaz
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:02:23 PM
Just got booked after 4 attempts just because first 3 attempts were Yorkshire  and Lancashire. Fourth attempt got fairfield Grenfield road pharmacy just round the corner. Just keep trying  :like:
