« on: Today at 03:10:31 PM »



Appointments get posted on the site, then you have to enter your chosen vaccine centre, plus time and date and arrival time.......



then youhave to choose a vaccine centre for your 2nd jab, plus time and date and arrival time



Then click on confirm.....and by the time youve done all that, you usually get a message saying one of your chosen appointments is no longer available....and have to restart the process!



