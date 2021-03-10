Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2021, 04:06:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: joke that is the covid vaccine online booking system  (Read 28 times)
Pigeon droppings
***
Online Online

Posts: 171


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:10:31 PM »
its like millionaires "fastest finger"!

Appointments get posted on the site, then you have to enter your chosen vaccine centre, plus time and date and arrival time.......

then youhave to choose a vaccine centre for your 2nd jab, plus time and date and arrival time

Then click on confirm.....and by the time youve done all that, you usually get a message saying one of your chosen appointments is no longer available....and have to restart the process!

Been trying to book for around 4 hours now....its a fkn joke!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 530


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:15:34 PM »
I tried for 4 days and no joy. I got my appointments booked at 23:15 last night. Fucking joke, especially when I was supposed to be notified and done with the last group
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 