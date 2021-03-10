Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2021, 05:54:15 PM
Author Topic: Jury Duty  (Read 206 times)
« on: Today at 01:24:54 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:15 PM »
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:14:23 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:41:23 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.

Lets hope you get the 'Me Mark Page' one then

 :like:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:43:43 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:04:35 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:

What an odd comment.  What vaccinations have you had since you let's say left school?

Then again I suppose we have never had a deadly virus projected to be killing half the planet up until lately.   :jackanory:
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:26:12 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:

What an odd comment.  What vaccinations have you had since you let's say left school?

Then again I suppose we have never had a deadly virus projected to be killing half the planet up until lately.   :jackanory:


Matty thinks you are a vaccine refuser so he's jibing at you.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:34:53 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not?  

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:

What an odd comment.  What vaccinations have you had since you let's say left school?

Then again I suppose we have never had a deadly virus projected to be killing half the planet up until lately.   :jackanory:




Hep A & B
Diphtheria
Typhoid


Probs others as well. Love a vaccine, me  




How come you never had any vaccines at school?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:37:24 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:

What an odd comment.  What vaccinations have you had since you let's say left school?

Then again I suppose we have never had a deadly virus projected to be killing half the planet up until lately.   :jackanory:


Matty thinks you are a vaccine refuser so he's jibing at you.


Youre turning into a bit of a winnet again, Coulbs, relax a bit eh  :beer:
Online Online

View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:39:35 PM »
I never got that vaccine where it was like six needles in your arm and the one that left a big lump on your shoulder, think I was missed off the list, everyone one else in the year got it. Too late now.😄
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:41:23 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:

What an odd comment.  What vaccinations have you had since you let's say left school?

Then again I suppose we have never had a deadly virus projected to be killing half the planet up until lately.   :jackanory:


Matty thinks you are a vaccine refuser so he's jibing at you.
I was explaining your comment to techno not digging at you.

Youre turning into a bit of a winnet again, Coulbs, relax a bit eh  :beer:
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:41:40 PM »
That was MMR I think.



The word on the playground was that if your arm swelled up it meant you were a massive bummer. I was like Popeye  :matty:
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:48:14 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not?  

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:

What an odd comment.  What vaccinations have you had since you let's say left school?

Then again I suppose we have never had a deadly virus projected to be killing half the planet up until lately.   :jackanory:




Hep A & B
Diphtheria
Typhoid


Probs others as well. Love a vaccine, me  




How come you never had any vaccines at school?


I'm guessing you had them to visit another country or something?   I've been all over the world and had none.  They recommended some for going to Hong Kong but I just decided to stay away from eating street food.

When I was in school the only 1 you got was TB, the 6 pricks before hand was a test if I remember rightly.  I went on holiday so never even got the TB, I'm not dead and don't have a scar on my left arm either.   :alastair:

Only the girls got the MMR vaccination when I were in school.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:53:07 PM »
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not?  

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.





You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 

I have been perfectly healthy for over 30 years without any vaccinations barring the ones you got as a baby.  I'm. Sure I will be fine.



At least your parents had more sense than you  :bc:

What an odd comment.  What vaccinations have you had since you let's say left school?

Then again I suppose we have never had a deadly virus projected to be killing half the planet up until lately.   :jackanory:




Hep A & B
Diphtheria
Typhoid


Probs others as well. Love a vaccine, me  




How come you never had any vaccines at school?


I'm guessing you had them to visit another country or something?   I've been all over the world and had none.  They recommended some for going to Hong Kong but I just decided to stay away from eating street food.

When I was in school the only 1 you got was TB, the 6 pricks before hand was a test if I remember rightly.  I went on holiday so never even got the TB, I'm not dead and don't have a scar on my left arm either.   :alastair:

Only the girls got the MMR vaccination when I were in school.

You sure you been all over the world?
Some countries in Africa I have been to, woudnt let me in without the Yellow Fever jab cert.
