March 10, 2021, 02:18:46 PM
Jury Duty
TechnoTronic
Today at 01:24:54 PM
Just been reading an article about jury selection for the  BLM trail.

Anybody been on jury duty here and do the ask you questions to see if you are a suitable juror or not? 

Wonder what the questions are and if it's like that Tele series Bull.
El Capitan
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:15 PM
John Theone
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM
You have to accept vaccinations or they reckon you are too stupid

 
