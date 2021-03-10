Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: President Biden  (Read 753 times)
Tintin
« on: March 10, 2021, 09:58:08 AM »
To think there are people who voted for Biden because they thought he was better than Trump.
Sid fucking Sid.
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: March 10, 2021, 10:09:27 AM »
I couldnt be bothered.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: March 10, 2021, 10:47:54 AM »
Is he still hiding in his basement?
TechnoTronic
« Reply #3 on: March 10, 2021, 01:20:03 PM »
What has he done?

Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?   :pd:
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: March 10, 2021, 02:03:49 PM »
Exactly.....
Tintin
« Reply #5 on: March 10, 2021, 07:29:03 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 10, 2021, 01:20:03 PM
What has he done?

Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?   :pd:
I can think of a  couple of reasons you should care.

With Trump, the UK would have better trade deals with the USA.

You now have someone with dementia in ultimate control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.
 
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: March 10, 2021, 07:31:23 PM »
Quote from: Tintin on March 10, 2021, 07:29:03 PM
Trump couldnt even be trusted with a Twitter account  :alf:
Tintin
« Reply #7 on: March 10, 2021, 07:34:54 PM »
Those on the left couldnt trust him with a twitter account.
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: March 10, 2021, 07:39:26 PM »
 monkey monkey
Tintin
« Reply #9 on: March 10, 2021, 08:09:31 PM »
Putting a mad communist in his place.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #10 on: March 10, 2021, 09:09:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 10, 2021, 07:39:26 PM
monkey monkey



The Korean has been sabre rattling and bluffing for years, Trump called it and he folded. Shame he couldn't be toppled and free his starving and oppressed people. The Chinese tolerate him as a buffer state to protect their border, otherwise they dislike him.
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: March 11, 2021, 11:26:21 AM »
Goading a fellow nuclear armed loon on Twitter  souey souey souey
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #12 on: March 11, 2021, 11:36:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 11, 2021, 11:26:21 AM
Goading a fellow nuclear armed loon on Twitter  souey souey souey





It worked.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: March 11, 2021, 11:40:20 AM »
No it didnt. Although in fairness, he did eventually go and meet him... like a grown up.




1.50am he tweeted that. Can just imagine him in bed, bored, scrolling through his phone... fuck it, Im going to call out that North Korean dickhead
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: March 11, 2021, 11:50:44 AM »
I seem to remember the fat Korean breaking his word and laughing at him
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #15 on: March 11, 2021, 12:28:06 PM »
Read some informed political commentators instead of following your own bigoted  biase.
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: March 11, 2021, 12:51:06 PM »
Youre slowly losing the plot on here again, Coulbs. Stop trying to pick fights with everyone about everything  :meltdown:




Or, explain how that tweet from the Trump worked ? 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #17 on: March 11, 2021, 01:04:40 PM »
Ive told you what to do, read and learn.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:08:24 AM »
A mate in the USA bitching on Facebook.that petrol has doubled in price since Biden came in.  They expecting it to climb higher as he fucking about with stopping drilling.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:12:06 AM »
Stopping drilling in Alaska wont create a petrol shortage, its the markets being fannys.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:26:44 AM »
What about the Gulf of Mexico aswell?   Between them it's about 38% of the US crude oil production.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:51:54 AM »
In 2019, about 69% of total U.S. crude oil production came from five states. In 2019, about 15.5% of U.S. crude oil was produced from wells located offshore in the federally administered waters of the Gulf of Mexico

C&P job
