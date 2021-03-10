Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 15, 2021, 01:08:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
President Biden
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: President Biden (Read 753 times)
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 430
President Biden
«
on:
March 10, 2021, 09:58:08 AM »
To think there are people who voted for Biden because they thought he was better than Trump.
Sid fucking Sid.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 591
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #1 on:
March 10, 2021, 10:09:27 AM »
I couldnt be bothered.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 922
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #2 on:
March 10, 2021, 10:47:54 AM »
Is he still hiding in his basement?
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 181
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #3 on:
March 10, 2021, 01:20:03 PM »
What has he done?
Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 154
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #4 on:
March 10, 2021, 02:03:49 PM »
Exactly.....
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 430
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #5 on:
March 10, 2021, 07:29:03 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 10, 2021, 01:20:03 PM
What has he done?
Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?
I can think of a couple of reasons you should care.
With Trump, the UK would have better trade deals with the USA.
You now have someone with dementia in ultimate control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 947
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #6 on:
March 10, 2021, 07:31:23 PM »
Quote from: Tintin on March 10, 2021, 07:29:03 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 10, 2021, 01:20:03 PM
What has he done?
Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?
I can think of a couple of reasons you should care.
With Trump, the UK would have better trade deals with the USA.
You now have someone with dementia in ultimate control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.
Trump couldnt even be trusted with a Twitter account
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 430
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #7 on:
March 10, 2021, 07:34:54 PM »
Those on the left couldnt trust him with a twitter account.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 947
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #8 on:
March 10, 2021, 07:39:26 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 430
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #9 on:
March 10, 2021, 08:09:31 PM »
Putting a mad communist in his place.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 751
The ace face.
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #10 on:
March 10, 2021, 09:09:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 10, 2021, 07:39:26 PM
The Korean has been sabre rattling and bluffing for years, Trump called it and he folded. Shame he couldn't be toppled and free his starving and oppressed people. The Chinese tolerate him as a buffer state to protect their border, otherwise they dislike him.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 947
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #11 on:
March 11, 2021, 11:26:21 AM »
Goading a fellow nuclear armed loon on Twitter
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 751
The ace face.
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #12 on:
March 11, 2021, 11:36:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 11, 2021, 11:26:21 AM
Goading a fellow nuclear armed loon on Twitter
It worked.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 947
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #13 on:
March 11, 2021, 11:40:20 AM »
No it didnt. Although in fairness, he did eventually go and meet him... like a grown up.
1.50am he tweeted that. Can just imagine him in bed, bored, scrolling through his phone... fuck it, Im going to call out that North Korean dickhead
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 591
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #14 on:
March 11, 2021, 11:50:44 AM »
I seem to remember the fat Korean breaking his word and laughing at him
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 751
The ace face.
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #15 on:
March 11, 2021, 12:28:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 11, 2021, 11:40:20 AM
No it didnt. Although in fairness, he did eventually go and meet him... like a grown up.
1.50am he tweeted that. Can just imagine him in bed, bored, scrolling through his phone... fuck it, Im going to call out that North Korean dickhead
Read some informed political commentators instead of following your own bigoted biase.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 947
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #16 on:
March 11, 2021, 12:51:06 PM »
Youre slowly losing the plot on here again, Coulbs. Stop trying to pick fights with everyone about everything
Or, explain how that tweet from the Trump worked ?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 751
The ace face.
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #17 on:
March 11, 2021, 01:04:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 11, 2021, 12:51:06 PM
Youre slowly losing the plot on here again, Coulbs. Stop trying to pick fights with everyone about everything
Or, explain how that tweet from the Trump worked ?
Ive told you what to do, read and learn.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 181
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:08:24 AM »
A mate in the USA bitching on Facebook.that petrol has doubled in price since Biden came in. They expecting it to climb higher as he fucking about with stopping drilling.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 751
The ace face.
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:12:06 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 09:08:24 AM
A mate in the USA bitching on Facebook.that petrol has doubled in price since Biden came in. They expecting it to climb higher as he fucking about with stopping drilling.
Stopping drilling in Alaska wont create a petrol shortage, its the markets being fannys.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 181
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:26:44 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 10:12:06 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 09:08:24 AM
A mate in the USA bitching on Facebook.that petrol has doubled in price since Biden came in. They expecting it to climb higher as he fucking about with stopping drilling.
Stopping drilling in Alaska wont create a petrol shortage, its the markets being fannys.
What about the Gulf of Mexico aswell? Between them it's about 38% of the US crude oil production.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 460
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 10:51:54 AM »
In 2019, about 69% of total U.S. crude oil production came from five states. In 2019, about 15.5% of U.S. crude oil was produced from wells located offshore in the federally administered waters of the Gulf of Mexico
C&P job
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...