Tintin

Posts: 430 President Biden « on: March 10, 2021, 09:58:08 AM » To think there are people who voted for Biden because they thought he was better than Trump.

Sid fucking Sid.

TechnoTronic

Posts: 181 Re: President Biden « Reply #3 on: March 10, 2021, 01:20:03 PM »



Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away? What has he done?Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away? Logged

Tintin

Posts: 430 Re: President Biden « Reply #5 on: March 10, 2021, 07:29:03 PM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 10, 2021, 01:20:03 PM



Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?

What has he done?Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?



With Trump, the UK would have better trade deals with the USA.



You now have someone with dementia in ultimate control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

With Trump, the UK would have better trade deals with the USA.

You now have someone with dementia in ultimate control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

I can think of a couple of reasons you should care.

Tintin

Posts: 430 Re: President Biden « Reply #7 on: March 10, 2021, 07:34:54 PM » Those on the left couldnt trust him with a twitter account. Logged

Tintin

Posts: 430 Re: President Biden « Reply #9 on: March 10, 2021, 08:09:31 PM » Putting a mad communist in his place.

Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 751The ace face. Re: President Biden « Reply #10 on: March 10, 2021, 09:09:00 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on March 10, 2021, 07:39:26 PM







The Korean has been sabre rattling and bluffing for years, Trump called it and he folded. Shame he couldn't be toppled and free his starving and oppressed people. The Chinese tolerate him as a buffer state to protect their border, otherwise they dislike him.

El Capitan

Posts: 44 947 Re: President Biden « Reply #11 on: March 11, 2021, 11:26:21 AM »









Goading a fellow nuclear armed loon on Twitter

El Capitan

Posts: 44 947 Re: President Biden « Reply #13 on: March 11, 2021, 11:40:20 AM » No it didnt. Although in fairness, he did eventually go and meet him... like a grown up.









1.50am he tweeted that. Can just imagine him in bed, bored, scrolling through his phone... fuck it, Im going to call out that North Korean dickhead

Robbso

Posts: 14 591 Re: President Biden « Reply #14 on: March 11, 2021, 11:50:44 AM » I seem to remember the fat Korean breaking his word and laughing at him Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 751The ace face. Re: President Biden « Reply #15 on: March 11, 2021, 12:28:06 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on March 11, 2021, 11:40:20 AM No it didnt. Although in fairness, he did eventually go and meet him... like a grown up.









1.50am he tweeted that. Can just imagine him in bed, bored, scrolling through his phone... fuck it, Im going to call out that North Korean dickhead

Read some informed political commentators instead of following your own bigoted biase.

El Capitan

Posts: 44 947 Re: President Biden « Reply #16 on: March 11, 2021, 12:51:06 PM »









Or, explain how that tweet from the Trump worked ? Youre slowly losing the plot on here again, Coulbs. Stop trying to pick fights with everyone about everything

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 751The ace face. Re: President Biden « Reply #17 on: March 11, 2021, 01:04:40 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on March 11, 2021, 12:51:06 PM









Or, explain how that tweet from the Trump worked ?

Ive told you what to do, read and learn.

TechnoTronic

Posts: 181 Re: President Biden « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:08:24 AM » A mate in the USA bitching on Facebook.that petrol has doubled in price since Biden came in. They expecting it to climb higher as he fucking about with stopping drilling. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 751The ace face. Re: President Biden « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:12:06 AM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 09:08:24 AM A mate in the USA bitching on Facebook.that petrol has doubled in price since Biden came in. They expecting it to climb higher as he fucking about with stopping drilling.

Stopping drilling in Alaska wont create a petrol shortage, its the markets being fannys.