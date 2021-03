Tintin

Posts: 430 President Biden « on: Today at 09:58:08 AM » To think there are people who voted for Biden because they thought he was better than Trump.

Posts: 169 Re: President Biden « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:20:03 PM »



Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away? What has he done?

Posts: 430 Re: President Biden « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:29:03 PM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 01:20:03 PM



Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?

What has he done?Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?



With Trump, the UK would have better trade deals with the USA.



You now have someone with dementia in ultimate control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

I can think of a couple of reasons you should care.With Trump, the UK would have better trade deals with the USA.You now have someone with dementia in ultimate control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Trump couldn't even be trusted with a Twitter account

Posts: 430 Re: President Biden « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:34:54 PM » Those on the left couldnt trust him with a twitter account.