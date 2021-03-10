Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 10, 2021, 02:18:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
President Biden
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: President Biden (Read 154 times)
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 427
President Biden
«
on:
Today
at 09:58:08 AM »
To think there are people who voted for Biden because they thought he was better than Trump.
Sid fucking Sid.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 529
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:09:27 AM »
I couldnt be bothered.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 915
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:47:54 AM »
Is he still hiding in his basement?
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 164
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:20:03 PM »
What has he done?
Who the fuck really cares about a country 1000s of miles away?
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 113
Re: President Biden
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:03:49 PM »
Exactly.....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...