March 10, 2021, 01:17:02 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dijksteel out for season
Author
Topic: Dijksteel out for season (Read 26 times)
John Theone
Dijksteel out for season
Today
at 12:18:50 AM »
Dirty Welsh cunts
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/19147002.middlesbroughs-anfernee-dijksteel-will-miss-rest-season/
Robbso
Re: Dijksteel out for season
Today
at 12:23:15 AM »
I was going to post that earlier but I couldnt spell susanna never mind his name
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Dijksteel out for season
Today
at 12:52:30 AM »
Bugger
He has been good this season.
