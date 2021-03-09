Welcome,
March 09, 2021, 10:03:13 PM
Swansea
Topic: Swansea (Read 128 times)
Mickgaz
Posts: 337
Swansea
Today
at 07:46:16 PM »
What a fucking surprise got another penalty 3 in 3 games think Warnknock might be right about Coopers dad
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 508
Re: Swansea
Today
at 07:48:30 PM »
Wonder what the record is for matches on the bounce
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 521
Re: Swansea
Today
at 07:49:33 PM »
Classy club
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 109
Re: Swansea
Today
at 09:28:32 PM »
The Ref is called Jones!!!
Good old Blackburn name - not
