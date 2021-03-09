Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2021, 08:31:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Swansea  (Read 61 times)
Mickgaz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 337


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:46:16 PM »
What a fucking surprise got another penalty 3 in 3 games  think Warnknock might be right about Coopers dad 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 508


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:48:30 PM »
Wonder what the record is for matches on the bounce
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 521


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:33 PM »
Classy club lost
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 