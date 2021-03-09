Welcome,
March 09, 2021, 10:03:08 PM
News:
Ozzy man
Author
Topic: Ozzy man (Read 119 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 656
The ace face.
Ozzy man
«
on:
Today
at 07:01:01 PM »
Anyone wathed his videos on youtube, very funny, he's done one on that interview, it's fair dinkum mate,
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 521
Re: Ozzy man
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:16:40 PM »
Is this you telling us youve figured out how to use your fire stick
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 477
Superstar
Re: Ozzy man
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:21:28 PM »
Hell be still trying to ram that into his phone
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 656
The ace face.
Re: Ozzy man
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:25:16 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 07:21:28 PM
Hell be still trying to ram that into his phone
Isnt that how you use it.😎
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 521
Re: Ozzy man
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:27:16 PM »
Of course
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 109
Re: Ozzy man
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:18:23 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2861849947436972
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 890
Re: Ozzy man
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:42:15 PM »
How Coulbs felt when he got YouTube working on his telly
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Login with username, password and session length
