March 10, 2021, 10:55:17 PM
Author Topic: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them?  (Read 591 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 03:52:12 PM »
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 PM »
I would hazard a guess that fewer black people have racially abused them than white people. I can't find any stats to back it up, which immediately shouts conspiracy, but I reckon a black bigot would be less likely to put dog shit through a mixed race person's letterbox than a white bigot. Though establishing the ratio of black racists to white racists plus their propensity towards dog shit based shenanigans plus their access to dog shit might prove problematic.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:21:40 PM »
Bit dogist isn't it?
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:02:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:52:12 PM
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......

Hog?

Bit piggist that mate...

 klins
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:30:59 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:52:12 PM
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......
It's fashionable at the moment to be "ghetto", markle and OG* Lewis Hamilton leading the way, last year it was #metoo, the  year before that it was greta "how dare you" thunberg, there will be another trend soon.😄
*Original gangster for the unknowing.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:33:58 PM »
What about snoopbog or Eminem or Kanye west
When they say n***** , why arnt the black people up in arms about that.

Because one rule for them one rule for us .
And they say they want equality,  yeah ooooooo k
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:46:56 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:33:58 PM
What about snoopbog or Eminem or Kanye west
When they say n***** , why arnt the black people up in arms about that.

Because one rule for them one rule for us .
And they say they want equality,  yeah ooooooo k
Reclaiming the name bro innit blood, like the gays claiming queer, they can both fucking have them. I'm claiming racist back for whitey, it's used so often now it's meaningless.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:08:13 PM »
Smelly cunts anyway
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:26:55 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:30:59 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:52:12 PM
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......
It's fashionable at the moment to be "ghetto", markle and OG* Lewis Hamilton leading the way, last year it was #metoo, the  year before that it was greta "how dare you" thunberg, there will be another trend soon.😄
*Original gangster for the unknowing.

It is a virtue signal fest that has spiralled out of control. The use of standard adjectives to describe black or dark skin etc have not reached pathetic heights to the extent that everything is racist. It is bandwagon people are jumping on for branding and identification. This year and last, and the the latest from these clowns M&H has not helped with multiculturalism - in fact it has gone south.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:05:50 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:08:13 PM
Smelly cunts anyway

Come on Mingey, you were doing so well  souey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:23:35 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:05:50 AM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:08:13 PM
Smelly cunts anyway

Come on Mingey, you were doing so well  souey
Thats a standard minge post.,🧒🏾🧑🏾👩🏿‍🦰
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:56:00 AM »
Its not, its just they want it all their own way, and if we the white people dont agree and bow down to absolutely anything they say we are labelled as being racist.
Fuck this, Im done, stick to viewing non posting only
« Last Edit: Today at 09:11:38 AM by Minge » Logged
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:17:32 PM »
In my experience mixed race people suffer a lot of racism from black people, the coconut angle gets pushed a lot (brown on the outside, white on the inside) as an insult
John Theone
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:39:28 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Today at 03:17:32 PM
In my experience mixed race people suffer a lot of racism from black people, the coconut angle gets pushed a lot (brown on the outside, white on the inside) as an insult

Spot on remember Cole being referred to as a Choc Ice.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:55:57 PM »
Before Floyd and BLM took centre stage there was a lot of dark skin/light skin abuse floating around between people of colour, not sure if the caste system is a thing in black culture, like it is in India, but there seemed to be a storm brewing there and it soon disappeared.
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:00:03 PM »
Caste culture is more like the British old school class system. Ignorance is not exclusive to any one race or culture.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:01:34 PM »
They reckon in a couple of hundred years time , the vast majority of the people in the world will be coffee coloured ...due to all the inter racial shagging going on nowadays
Robbso
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:08:40 PM »
Couple next door to me are mixed race, the lads family is from Barbados, the girl from Boro. They had a daughter wholl be 11 or 12 now, lovely kid, polite, well mannered like her parents. Ive never noticed if she is dark, mixed or white, I just about noticed she wears specs when she talks to us. Theyve just had a little boy, ill check if he wears specs in a few year
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:28:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:08:40 PM
Couple next door to me are mixed race, the lads family is from Barbados, the girl from Boro. They had a daughter wholl be 11 or 12 now, lovely kid, polite, well mannered like her parents. Ive never noticed if she is dark, mixed or white, I just about noticed she wears specs when she talks to us. Theyve just had a little boy, ill check if he wears specs in a few year

You sound obsessed with the glasses system.
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:59:34 PM »
Only multi coloured ones :basil:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:03:50 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:59:34 PM
Only multi coloured ones :basil:
Rose tinted.😄
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:45:45 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:59:34 PM
Only multi coloured ones :basil:

 jc
