Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 188





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 188Infant Herpes Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 PM » I would hazard a guess that fewer black people have racially abused them than white people. I can't find any stats to back it up, which immediately shouts conspiracy, but I reckon a black bigot would be less likely to put dog shit through a mixed race person's letterbox than a white bigot. Though establishing the ratio of black racists to white racists plus their propensity towards dog shit based shenanigans plus their access to dog shit might prove problematic. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 672





The ace face.





Posts: 24 672The ace face. Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:30:59 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:52:12 PM Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......

It's fashionable at the moment to be "ghetto", markle and OG* Lewis Hamilton leading the way, last year it was #metoo, the year before that it was greta "how dare you" thunberg, there will be another trend soon.😄

*Original gangster for the unknowing. It's fashionable at the moment to be "ghetto", markle and OG* Lewis Hamilton leading the way, last year it was #metoo, the year before that it was greta "how dare you" thunberg, there will be another trend soon.😄*Original gangster for the unknowing. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 672





The ace face.





Posts: 24 672The ace face. Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:46:56 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 05:33:58 PM What about snoopbog or Eminem or Kanye west

When they say n***** , why arnt the black people up in arms about that.



Because one rule for them one rule for us .

And they say they want equality, yeah ooooooo k

Reclaiming the name bro innit blood, like the gays claiming queer, they can both fucking have them. I'm claiming racist back for whitey, it's used so often now it's meaningless. Reclaiming the name bro innit blood, like the gays claiming queer, they can both fucking have them. I'm claiming racist back for whitey, it's used so often now it's meaningless. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 523







Posts: 9 523 Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:26:55 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 05:30:59 PM Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:52:12 PM Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......

It's fashionable at the moment to be "ghetto", markle and OG* Lewis Hamilton leading the way, last year it was #metoo, the year before that it was greta "how dare you" thunberg, there will be another trend soon.😄

*Original gangster for the unknowing.

It's fashionable at the moment to be "ghetto", markle and OG* Lewis Hamilton leading the way, last year it was #metoo, the year before that it was greta "how dare you" thunberg, there will be another trend soon.😄*Original gangster for the unknowing.

It is a virtue signal fest that has spiralled out of control. The use of standard adjectives to describe black or dark skin etc have not reached pathetic heights to the extent that everything is racist. It is bandwagon people are jumping on for branding and identification. This year and last, and the the latest from these clowns M&H has not helped with multiculturalism - in fact it has gone south. It is a virtue signal fest that has spiralled out of control. The use of standard adjectives to describe black or dark skin etc have not reached pathetic heights to the extent that everything is racist. It is bandwagon people are jumping on for branding and identification. This year and last, and the the latest from these clowns M&H has not helped with multiculturalism - in fact it has gone south. Logged

Flar

Offline



Posts: 5 592



I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Posts: 5 592I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them? « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:17:32 PM » In my experience mixed race people suffer a lot of racism from black people, the coconut angle gets pushed a lot (brown on the outside, white on the inside) as an insult Logged Notorious Teesside Hardman

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 332



Crabamity





Posts: 8 332Crabamity Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them? « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:55:57 PM » took centre stage there was a lot of dark skin/light skin abuse floating around between people of colour, not sure if the caste system is a thing in black culture, like it is in India, but there seemed to be a storm brewing there and it soon disappeared. Before Floyd andtook centre stage there was a lot of dark skin/light skin abuse floating around between people of colour, not sure if the caste system is a thing in black culture, like it is in India, but there seemed to be a storm brewing there and it soon disappeared. Logged