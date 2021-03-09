Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2021, 05:09:53 PM
Author Topic: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them?  (Read 76 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 03:52:12 PM »
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:12:38 PM »
I would hazard a guess that fewer black people have racially abused them than white people. I can't find any stats to back it up, which immediately shouts conspiracy, but I reckon a black bigot would be less likely to put dog shit through a mixed race person's letterbox than a white bigot. Though establishing the ratio of black racists to white racists plus their propensity towards dog shit based shenanigans plus their access to dog shit might prove problematic.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:21:40 PM »
Bit dogist isn't it?
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:02:28 PM »
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......

Hog?

Bit piggist that mate...

 klins
