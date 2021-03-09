Welcome,
March 09, 2021, 05:09:53 PM
Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them?
Author
Topic: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them? (Read 76 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 763
Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them?
«
on:
Today
at 03:52:12 PM »
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 188
Infant Herpes
Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:12:38 PM »
I would hazard a guess that fewer black people have racially abused them than white people. I can't find any stats to back it up, which immediately shouts conspiracy, but I reckon a black bigot would be less likely to put dog shit through a mixed race person's letterbox than a white bigot. Though establishing the ratio of black racists to white racists plus their propensity towards dog shit based shenanigans plus their access to dog shit might prove problematic.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 550
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:21:40 PM »
Bit dogist isn't it?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
John Theone
Posts: 106
Re: Why do mixed blood people relate more to the black in them?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:02:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:52:12 PM
Not racist, just an observation. Meghan, Hamilton to name 2 that hog the limelight. Are they been racist towards 50% of their bloodline? Never hear this angle mentioned at all. How strange......
Hog?
Bit piggist that mate...
