March 10, 2021, 01:16:45 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
Author
Topic: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv (Read 653 times)
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 120
Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:43:05 PM »
Never liked that slimy cunt
How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 250
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:30:16 PM »
Scum of the earth then moans
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 509
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:36:42 PM »
Should have been unemployable after the hacking and false pictures stuff at the Mirror
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 550
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:32:50 PM »
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day and he's right about Meghan Markle.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 523
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:39:03 PM »
Staged. Worse job than MM
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 714
Duckyfuzz
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:17:37 PM »
Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 550
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:21:00 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Yesterday
at 04:17:37 PM
Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.
Yep, he was trying to blart as well at the end there for extra dramatic effect, but the empty headed pair of tits interrupted him.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 714
Duckyfuzz
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:23:48 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:21:00 PM
Quote from: King of the North on
Yesterday
at 04:17:37 PM
Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.
Yep, he was trying to blart as well at the end there for extra dramatic effect, but the empty headed pair of tits interrupted him.
He has been milking his fifteen minutes on Twitter all day.
Absolute fraud
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 666
The ace face.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:19 PM »
The baldy bloke was accepting everything markle said at face value, hmmm,😄
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 527
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:28:37 PM »
Hes left for good, 41000 complaints about his comments
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 509
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:21 PM »
Must fancy another stint in US or the new Andrew Neill channel
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 839
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:43 PM »
He'll end up on GB News, or Murdoch's new online venture. They were seemingly already courting him before anyway.
A gobshite like Morgan won't be out of work, even though he should be.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 477
Superstar
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:46:19 PM »
Running for pm
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 692
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:55 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:28:37 PM
Hes left for good, 41000 complaints about his comments
41000 snowflake anti royalists.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 666
The ace face.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:38 PM »
Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 509
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:14 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:27:38 PM
Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days.
Theres no way he was push, him and GMB would have loved the fact he had wound so many people up, hes walk because it is what he wanted to do. As Tel says happened to be right this time but he doesnt making him any less a
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 190
Infant Herpes
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:29 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Yesterday
at 01:43:05 PM
Never liked that slimy cunt
How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me
Pass the fucking smelling salts. Hacking dead girls phones is fuck all when compared to Savile. Everycunt knew he was a nonce, yet he got 40 years work out of the Beeb and a knighthood!! You can't be surprised that telly tolerates Morgan after it; not only tolerated Savile, but was also complicit ie letting the biggest child bender on the planet present kids TV
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 666
The ace face.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:59 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 10:35:14 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 10:27:38 PM
Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days.
Theres no way he was push, him and GMB would have loved the fact he had wound so many people up, hes walk because it is what he wanted to do. As Tel says happened to be right this time but he doesnt making him any less a
Hed fit right in on here, bumcat and the others in the get along gang wouldnt like it though.😀
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 763
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:47 PM »
Man's a cunt, always has been.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 666
The ace face.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:37 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 10:45:47 PM
Man's a cunt, always has been.
His wifes tidy and he got to sit between Kate and suzie, not a bad gig.😀
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 891
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:23 PM »
Glad my complaint to ITV worked
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 666
The ace face.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:12:23 PM
Glad my complaint to ITV worked
41000 times.👀😁
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 527
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:30 PM »
39999 were about Susan's dress, not enough cleavage
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 764
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:17 PM »
Whos Susan??!!
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 527
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:39 PM »
Susannas mate
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 666
The ace face.
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 12:21:48 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 11:24:17 PM
Whos Susan??!!
Whats in a name.😀
