T_Bone

Online



Posts: 2 120





Posts: 2 120 Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « on: Yesterday at 01:43:05 PM »



How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me



Never liked that slimy cuntHow he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 550





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 550Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:32:50 PM » Even a stopped clock is right twice a day and he's right about Meghan Markle. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 714





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 714Duckyfuzz Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:17:37 PM » Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.



Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 550





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 550Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:21:00 PM » Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 04:17:37 PM Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.



Yep, he was trying to blart as well at the end there for extra dramatic effect, but the empty headed pair of tits interrupted him.



Yep, he was trying to blart as well at the end there for extra dramatic effect, but the empty headed pair of tits interrupted him. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 666





The ace face.





Posts: 24 666The ace face. Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM » The baldy bloke was accepting everything markle said at face value, hmmm,😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 839





Posts: 1 839 Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:34:43 PM » He'll end up on GB News, or Murdoch's new online venture. They were seemingly already courting him before anyway.

A gobshite like Morgan won't be out of work, even though he should be. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 666





The ace face.





Posts: 24 666The ace face. Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 PM » Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 509





Posts: 2 509 Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:35:14 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:27:38 PM Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days.



Theres no way he was push, him and GMB would have loved the fact he had wound so many people up, hes walk because it is what he wanted to do. As Tel says happened to be right this time but he doesnt making him any less a Theres no way he was push, him and GMB would have loved the fact he had wound so many people up, hes walk because it is what he wanted to do. As Tel says happened to be right this time but he doesnt making him any less a Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 190





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 190Infant Herpes Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:43:29 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 01:43:05 PM



How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me





Never liked that slimy cuntHow he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me

Pass the fucking smelling salts. Hacking dead girls phones is fuck all when compared to Savile. Everycunt knew he was a nonce, yet he got 40 years work out of the Beeb and a knighthood!! You can't be surprised that telly tolerates Morgan after it; not only tolerated Savile, but was also complicit ie letting the biggest child bender on the planet present kids TV Pass the fucking smelling salts. Hacking dead girls phones is fuck all when compared to Savile. Everycunt knew he was a nonce, yet he got 40 years work out of the Beeb and a knighthood!! You can't be surprised that telly tolerates Morgan after it; not only tolerated Savile, but was also complicit ie letting the biggest child bender on the planet present kids TV Logged