Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2021, 11:41:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv  (Read 606 times)
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 118


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:43:05 PM »
Never liked that slimy cunt  :unlike:

How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me  lost
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 250



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:30:16 PM »
Scum of the earth then moans
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 509


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:36:42 PM »
Should have been unemployable after the hacking and false pictures stuff at the Mirror
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 550


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:32:50 PM »
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day and he's right about Meghan Markle.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 523



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:39:03 PM »
Staged. Worse job than MM
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 714


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:17:37 PM »
Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 550


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:21:00 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 04:17:37 PM
Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.

Yep, he was trying to blart as well at the end there for extra dramatic effect, but the empty headed pair of tits interrupted him.

 :gaz:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 714


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:23:48 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:21:00 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 04:17:37 PM
Im not a fan of piers Morgan and thought his flounce was funny as fuck but that other fella, Alex Beresford, is a complete bellend. He would say anything to get an extra two minutes of screen time.

Yep, he was trying to blart as well at the end there for extra dramatic effect, but the empty headed pair of tits interrupted him.

 :gaz:


He has been milking his fifteen minutes on Twitter all day.

Absolute fraud
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 664


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:53:19 PM »
The baldy bloke was accepting everything markle said at face value,  hmmm,😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 525


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:28:37 PM »
Hes left for good, 41000 complaints about his comments
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 509


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:34:21 PM »
 Must fancy another stint in US or the new Andrew Neill channel 
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 837


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:34:43 PM »
He'll end up on GB News, or Murdoch's new online venture. They were seemingly already courting him before anyway.
A gobshite like Morgan won't be out of work, even though he should be.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 477

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:46:19 PM »
Running for pm  :homer:
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 692


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:30:55 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:28:37 PM
Hes left for good, 41000 complaints about his comments


41000 snowflake anti royalists.


cry
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 664


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:27:38 PM »
Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 509


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:35:14 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:27:38 PM
Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days.

Theres no way he was push, him and GMB would have loved the fact he had wound so many people up, hes walk because it is what he wanted to do. As Tel says happened to be right this time but he doesnt making him any less a  :wanker:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 190


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:43:29 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:43:05 PM
Never liked that slimy cunt  :unlike:

How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me  lost



Pass the fucking smelling salts. Hacking dead girls phones is fuck all when compared to Savile. Everycunt knew he was a nonce, yet he got 40 years work out of the Beeb and a knighthood!! You can't be surprised that telly tolerates Morgan after it; not only tolerated Savile, but was also complicit ie letting the biggest child bender on the planet present kids TV
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 664


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:44:59 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:35:14 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:27:38 PM
Why does the vociferous minority hold sway these days.

Theres no way he was push, him and GMB would have loved the fact he had wound so many people up, hes walk because it is what he wanted to do. As Tel says happened to be right this time but he doesnt making him any less a  :wanker:

Hed fit right in on here, bumcat and the others in the get along gang wouldnt like it though.😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 763


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:45:47 PM »
Man's a cunt, always has been.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 664


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:08:37 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:45:47 PM
Man's a cunt, always has been.
His wifes tidy and he got to sit between Kate and  suzie, not a bad gig.😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 891


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:12:23 PM »
Glad my complaint to ITV worked  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 664


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:18:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:12:23 PM
Glad my complaint to ITV worked  :bc:
41000 times.👀😁
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 525


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:20:30 PM »
39999 were about Susan's dress, not enough cleavage
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 764


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:24:17 PM »
Whos Susan??!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 