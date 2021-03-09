Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 09, 2021, 03:26:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv (Read 119 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 110
Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
on:
Today
at 01:43:05 PM »
Never liked that slimy cunt
How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me
Logged
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 250
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:30:16 PM »
Scum of the earth then moans
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 503
Re: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:36:42 PM »
Should have been unemployable after the hacking and false pictures stuff at the Mirror
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...