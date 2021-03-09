Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Piers Morgan walks off gmtv  (Read 119 times)
T_Bone
« on: Today at 01:43:05 PM »
Never liked that slimy cunt  :unlike:

How he can still be allowed on tv after hacking dead girls phones is beyond me  lost
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:30:16 PM »
Scum of the earth then moans
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:36:42 PM »
Should have been unemployable after the hacking and false pictures stuff at the Mirror
