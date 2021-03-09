|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Heard a very good potential solution for Rugby U last week, essentially a plan to make it less about strength/size by giving the attacking team the line out in the opp 22 if attacking team finds touch from their own half. I'll try and find the link as I can't remember the rationale but apparently trialling it somewhere in southern hemisphere
Wouldn't that just make forwards' impact phases more frequent?
I think the feeling is that the players would be more spread out so more running to catch people as opposed to just lining the big hit and less double tackles, remembered the other part of the piece I heard also said that they should reduce the number of subs so that you dont get a new pack trotting off the bench on 50/60 mins so again there would be a need to be a bit less muscular/ physical
I think that increasing the amount of play in the 22s will make the forwards v forwards contest more concentrated rather than spread out. Seems counter-intuitive to me.
CLEM FANDANGO
I used to play rugby - mostly union (and a bit of league).
It was very dangerous back then too - I snapped my ankle ligaments while playing.
#TRUESTORY.
Driving home after the game wasn't fun.
PS: On the plus side I did also break someone else's ribs. On accident.
TerryCochranesSocks
Tried to drive home once with a fucked hamstring and crashed my car into a tree.
As luck would have it the tree survived.
