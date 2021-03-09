Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 434 Dangerous sports « on: March 09, 2021, 10:44:13 AM » Gordon McQueen is in the news again, raising the subject of heading the ball. Two other games I love are now surely too dangerous to carry on as they are? Both codes of rugby are mental now.



Do we ban heading in training/in matches. What the hell do you do about rugby union, ffs?

Itchy_ring

Heard a very good potential solution for Rugby U last week, essentially a plan to make it less about strength/size by giving the attacking team the line out in the opp 22 if attacking team finds touch from their own half. I'll try and find the link as I can't remember the rationale but apparently trialling it somewhere in southern hemisphere

whighams_wig

Rugby league have the 40/20 for few years now which is what you are looking at id think, certainly the injuries caused needs looking at but as was seen in the Wales game union is now too technical and relies on the refs interpretation. WTF the officials were thinking about in awarding the knock on try is beyond me and made a laughing stock of decisions made by them on occasions

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Yes, that ref had a bloody mare, but we gave away penalty after penalty and got well beat in the end.



I watched the premiership round-up last night. There were a number of binnings and sending offs for high tackles. The game is so quick that in most cases you couldn't tell whether there was intent. Mind, one was just daft. It's just that the players now are so powerful (FAR more than Bill Beaumont's day) that it is ludicrously dangerous.



Went Twickenham 18 months ago and 85,000 people gasped at a number of the collisions

Robbso

RL dont ruck and mail, have uncontested scrums, by fuck they have huge hits though. I can see disclaimers being signed

Minge

Posts: 10 479Superstar Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #5 on: March 09, 2021, 01:08:53 PM »

If the seats werent for nowt nobody would go

Dosnt really matter that much, next to nofucker gives a shit about rugby. If the seats werent for nowt nobody would go

Gingerpig

Someone otr has a season ticket for harlequins..... To go with a tesla

Itchy_ring

Said on here a few times I've got season tickets at Quins, excellent afternoon out, what footy should be, have a laugh, drink in the stands, band in the bar after, player who are happy to chat to fans and kids can get selfies with



Said on here a few times I've got season tickets at Quins, excellent afternoon out, what footy should be, have a laugh, drink in the stands, band in the bar after, player who are happy to chat to fans and kids can get selfies with

Unlike ST I don't go in my stripey blazer with a load of others dressed the same, I go with a group of pissed up builders and electricians

whighams_wig

Posts: 151 Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #10 on: March 09, 2021, 02:39:01 PM »

I didnt even think Farrell could roll away from the opponent with another taff on his back stopping him so for me wasnt a penalty that the french twat let them take early for the other shite try.

Im better off watching league as its easier to understand and the fans are generally as sharp as me so dont have to discuss the technicalities for half an hour. I didnt even think Farrell could roll away from the opponent with another taff on his back stopping him so for me wasnt a penalty that the french twat let them take early for the other shite try. No sour grapes hear though as Englands discipline was bollocks and the welsh lads didnt take the knee bollox so pleased they won after all that

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 561Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #11 on: March 09, 2021, 03:37:15 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on March 09, 2021, 11:58:22 AM Heard a very good potential solution for Rugby U last week, essentially a plan to make it less about strength/size by giving the attacking team the line out in the opp 22 if attacking team finds touch from their own half. I'll try and find the link as I can't remember the rationale but apparently trialling it somewhere in southern hemisphere



Jimmy Cooper

Accept the risks of a contact sport or don't play them. There is no doubt they will ban heading in football and sliding tackles after that, it will be reduced to five a side rules.

Don,'t follow ruby but I've read certain types of tackle need to be outlawed because off the size and weight of the players these days. Does all this punching off the Ball and other types of thuggish behaviour still go on?.

Itchy_ring

I think the feeling is that the players would be more spread out so more running to catch people as opposed to just lining the big hit and less double tackles, remembered the other part of the piece I heard also said that they should reduce the number of subs so that you dont get a new pack trotting off the bench on 50/60 mins so again there would be a need to be a bit less muscular/ physical

Robbso

It was almost like a badge of honour to have the heaviest pack. Limited players were getting picked because they were huge.

TerryCochranesSocks

Itchy_ring

Not sure the trial have done much to prove it either way need to do something though build of players now is stupid, maybe just instigate a 5 pint a day minimum diet requirement

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 561Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:06:03 PM »



38red

Posts: 604 Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 04:05:06 PM

Not sure the trial have done much to prove it either way need to do something though build of players now is stupid, maybe just instigate a 5 pint a day minimum diet requirement

They would just invent steroid beer

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 787 Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:26:08 PM »



It was very dangerous back then too - I snapped my ankle ligaments while playing.



#TRUESTORY.



Driving home after the game wasn't fun.







