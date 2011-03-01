Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 431 Dangerous sports « on: Today at 10:44:13 AM » Gordon McQueen is in the news again, raising the subject of heading the ball. Two other games I love are now surely too dangerous to carry on as they are? Both codes of rugby are mental now.



Do we ban heading in training/in matches. What the hell do you do about rugby union, ffs? Logged

Posts: 2 501 Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:58:22 AM » Heard a very good potential solution for Rugby U last week, essentially a plan to make it less about strength/size by giving the attacking team the line out in the opp 22 if attacking team finds touch from their own half. I'll try and find the link as I can't remember the rationale but apparently trialling it somewhere in southern hemisphere Logged

whighams_wig

Posts: 150 Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:15:15 PM » Rugby league have the 40/20 for few years now which is what you are looking at id think, certainly the injuries caused needs looking at but as was seen in the Wales game union is now too technical and relies on the refs interpretation. WTF the officials were thinking about in awarding the knock on try is beyond me and made a laughing stock of decisions made by them on occasions Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 431 Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:50 PM » Yes, that ref had a bloody mare, but we gave away penalty after penalty and got well beat in the end.



I watched the premiership round-up last night. There were a number of binnings and sending offs for high tackles. The game is so quick that in most cases you couldn't tell whether there was intent. Mind, one was just daft. It's just that the players now are so powerful (FAR more than Bill Beaumont's day) that it is ludicrously dangerous.



Went Twickenham 18 months ago and 85,000 people gasped at a number of the collisions Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 512 Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:52:56 PM » RL dont ruck and mail, have uncontested scrums, by fuck they have huge hits though. I can see disclaimers being signed Logged

Minge

Re: Dangerous sports « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:08:53 PM »

If the seats werent for nowt nobody would go

Dosnt really matter that much, next to nofucker gives a shit about rugby .If the seats werent for nowt nobody would go Logged