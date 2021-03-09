Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Palace  (Read 1209 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: March 09, 2021, 09:38:18 AM »
Has to launch an enquiry and ask Markle who said it, when, how often, was anyone else there.

Other than Piers Morgan, I dont see anyone doubting her word.. morgan has been pilloried for airing such a view. I dont believe a word of it. The number of big red buttons she pressed made it difficult to believe at all.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: March 09, 2021, 09:44:02 AM »
She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: March 09, 2021, 09:51:24 AM »
She is a terrible "actress" but she is one hell of a fish trawler
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #3 on: March 09, 2021, 10:02:09 AM »
The comment could have been something as innocent as " I bet you hope  the  baby has Megans skin tone, instead of been a pasty ginga like you"
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: March 09, 2021, 10:05:17 AM »
The woman is obviously poison and Harry has as much pesonality as a dead guppy fish.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: March 09, 2021, 10:07:37 AM »
Watched a bit and genuinely fell asleep with 30 mins left.

My take is that it was aristocratic tittle tattle. My takeaway was that these two have mental health issues insofar as being so self-obsessed and selfish. The rest is just family shite that should be kept private. Harry is a traitor to the people of this country.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: March 09, 2021, 10:28:25 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 09, 2021, 09:44:02 AM
She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry

OK  souey ask *him* then
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: March 09, 2021, 10:29:15 AM »
I think they have to deal with it in a business fashion.
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: March 09, 2021, 10:47:09 AM »
OK, here's my anecdotal take...

Last year my niece married and became pregnant with a man of Philippine extraction. When both families met we regularly deliberated what the baby would look like.

Should we have only been allowed to discuss colour of eyes, texture of hair, stature and health connotations but not complexion? Why?

There's 'bollocks', 'buggery bollocks' and but this is 'absolute bollocks'.

The victimhood Olympics continue....
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: March 09, 2021, 11:47:48 AM »
We've had exactly the same discussion in our family as that Rutter's, in the past, absolutely no malice involved.

It was Chas to Harry apparently before she was knocked up, which if correct is definitely a different conversation and possibly not so good.
Rutters
« Reply #10 on: March 09, 2021, 12:23:04 PM »
"If you and Meghan had a baby, wonder what he/she would look like?"

Why's that so bad? Which perspective parents/grandparents haven't had that conversation? Don't you think M&H wouldn't nave had the conv themselves?

Victimhood has currency.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: March 09, 2021, 12:32:12 PM »
Rather than internet stuff, I was really asking what The Palace need to do now. Surely it must be exactly the same as any other modern business? They absolutely cannot shrug this stuff off. They need to counter. Fix the enquiry for later in the year so Meghan and Harry can attend. Call witnesses and do it right. Not sure if Charles can be fired, like 
Rutters
« Reply #12 on: March 09, 2021, 12:48:03 PM »
They can't win, she can't lose...she knew that when she manufactured the situation.

If the RF say 'yes we did it' then Meghan says 'Told you they were racists'. If the say 'No we never' Meghan says 'You would say that cos you're racists'

That's why proclaiming yourself the victim first is imperative. If the RF had released her bullying stuff first she would have appeared vengeful ...but they thought it best to hush it up.

n.b. Victimhood only works for certain Identities.
38red
« Reply #13 on: March 09, 2021, 12:52:27 PM »
I think it will look like Wes Brown
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: March 09, 2021, 01:02:29 PM »
Quote from: 38red on March 09, 2021, 12:52:27 PM
I think it will look like Wes Brown

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
plazmuh
« Reply #15 on: March 09, 2021, 01:12:58 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: March 09, 2021, 03:39:00 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw 

 :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: March 09, 2021, 05:15:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 09, 2021, 03:39:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw 

 :alf:

To be fair she does have smashing norks.

 
John Theone
« Reply #18 on: March 09, 2021, 06:39:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 09, 2021, 05:15:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 09, 2021, 03:39:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw 

 :alf:

To be fair she does have smashing norks.

 

Link?
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: March 09, 2021, 07:18:05 PM »
63 word statement :homer:
Now lets hope they all fuck off
SmogOnTour
« Reply #20 on: March 09, 2021, 07:25:19 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 09, 2021, 12:48:03 PM
They can't win, she can't lose...she knew that when she manufactured the situation.

If the RF say 'yes we did it' then Meghan says 'Told you they were racists'. If the say 'No we never' Meghan says 'You would say that cos you're racists'

That's why proclaiming yourself the victim first is imperative. If the RF had released her bullying stuff first she would have appeared vengeful ...but they thought it best to hush it up.

n.b. Victimhood only works for certain Identities.

The bullying allegations against Meghan are an interesting one as they were made years ago and The Palace have not investigated, perhaps as they wanted to protect her. The only reason they're doing something now as The Times got hold of the claims and have but them in a situation where they have no option but to look into them.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #21 on: March 09, 2021, 08:37:37 PM »
Would it really surprise anyone if a member of a european royal family steeped in centuries of selective breeding made a crass racist remark? I'd be more surprised if they didnt. So i don't doubt some of the stuff but it should have remained private, very crass of them to do a hatchet job with Oprah. If i was the Palace I wouldn't have dignified it with a response.

The two of them were very niaive/arrogant in thinking they could change the way the royal family works, they wanted their cake and to eat it.
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #22 on: March 09, 2021, 09:52:42 PM »
Cards on the table: I fucking despise the Royal Family and all who ride in them. Therefore anything that hurts their "brand" is fine with me. However ginger bollocks and his 3rd rate actress are clearly two of the most disingenuous cunts going.

Clearly the best way to avoid publicity is to do an internationally syndicated interview with Oprah fucking Cunt. Basically this pair of wankers want all the advantages of being in the Firm, without any of the boring things like charity work. They'll monetise their titles to a bunch of daft cunts. I guarantee they'll go round calling themselves by their titles, but probably leave their son behind when visiting the deep south.
towz
« Reply #23 on: March 10, 2021, 06:57:53 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 09, 2021, 09:52:42 PM
Cards on the table: I fucking despise the Royal Family and all who ride in them. Therefore anything that hurts their "brand" is fine with me. However ginger bollocks and his 3rd rate actress are clearly two of the most disingenuous cunts going.

Clearly the best way to avoid publicity is to do an internationally syndicated interview with Oprah fucking Cunt. Basically this pair of wankers want all the advantages of being in the Firm, without any of the boring things like charity work. They'll monetise their titles to a bunch of daft cunts. I guarantee they'll go round calling themselves by their titles, but probably leave their son behind when visiting the deep south.

 :alf:
towz
« Reply #24 on: March 10, 2021, 06:58:23 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 09, 2021, 10:07:37 AM
Harry is a traitor to the people of this country.

How so?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #25 on: March 10, 2021, 10:52:59 AM »
He's a spoilt privileged man brat. The other side of this privilege is called duty. He has turned his back on it,to be manipulated by a very dodgy woman. He is a fool. Good riddance. She thought she was going to be Queen Bee and turned nasty when she finally realised she was going to play second fiddle to Kate. By the way I have no truck with Royalty at all but the Markle woman is utter poison.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #26 on: March 10, 2021, 11:35:30 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 09, 2021, 06:39:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 09, 2021, 05:15:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 09, 2021, 03:39:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw 

 :alf:

To be fair she does have smashing norks.

 

Link?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #27 on: March 10, 2021, 11:38:17 AM »
If you're going to go on TV and complain about racism you'd better be squeaky clean..
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #28 on: March 10, 2021, 12:03:48 PM »
That photo needs to go viral.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #29 on: March 10, 2021, 12:14:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 10, 2021, 11:38:17 AM
If you're going to go on TV and complain about racism you'd better be squeaky clean..



 :alf:  that pic has it all
TechnoTronic
« Reply #30 on: March 10, 2021, 01:18:18 PM »
Imagine if owaa Liz came on the tele and just said stupid ginger cunt that ain't even my grandkid with his *insert racial derogatory word here*  wife can fuck right off.

Who could do actually do anything about it?  Off with their head.
Flar
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #31 on: March 10, 2021, 03:22:44 PM »
I dont think the Royal Family should respond at all.

Crass American nonsense
John Theone
« Reply #32 on: March 10, 2021, 04:38:30 PM »
Quote from: Flar on March 10, 2021, 03:22:44 PM
I dont think the Royal Family should respond at all.

Crass American nonsense

Exactly - and thankfully it sounds like that's what they will do.

Then - wait till it all dies down and the woke masses have latched on to the next big thing (think its the environment due round), and rip the titles off the fuckers!

Independence - Yay!!

 :homer:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #33 on: March 10, 2021, 05:22:35 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 10, 2021, 04:38:30 PM
Quote from: Flar on March 10, 2021, 03:22:44 PM
I dont think the Royal Family should respond at all.

Crass American nonsense

Exactly - and thankfully it sounds like that's what they will do.

Then - wait till it all dies down and the woke masses have latched on to the next big thing (think its the environment due round), and rip the titles off the fuckers!

Independence - Yay!!

 :homer:

The best tactics against the Woke Supremacists.....

- deny/ignore
- let it blow over as they scramble to the next thing to be offended about
- do what you were going to do anyway
- repeat if necessary

 oleary
Bill Buxton
« Reply #34 on: March 10, 2021, 06:13:33 PM »
A Jersey Island politician described Oprah Winfrey as Ian Wright in a wig,and dressed up as Mrs Doubtfire. I knew she reminded me of someone.
John Theone
« Reply #35 on: March 10, 2021, 07:16:08 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 10, 2021, 06:13:33 PM
A Jersey Island politician described Oprah Winfrey as Ian Wright in a wig,and dressed up as Mrs Doubtfire. I knew she reminded me of someone.

I said that yesterday - wake up Sheddy

 jc
Bill Buxton
« Reply #36 on: March 10, 2021, 07:27:31 PM »
Sorry. Only saw a clip about it today. Mind you Opraaaah is a dead ringer for Wrighty Have they ever been seen together?
John Theone
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:46:01 PM »
Here you are Sheddy



You're welcome

 jc
Bill Buxton
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:13:56 PM »
Thanks.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:29:41 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 10, 2021, 06:13:33 PM
A Jersey Island politician described Oprah Winfrey as Ian Wright in a wig,and dressed up as Mrs Doubtfire. I knew she reminded me of someone.
What fucking yank politician would know who Ian Wright was.😄
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:26:52 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 03:29:41 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 10, 2021, 06:13:33 PM
A Jersey Island politician described Oprah Winfrey as Ian Wright in a wig,and dressed up as Mrs Doubtfire. I knew she reminded me of someone.
What fucking yank politician would know who Ian Wright was.😄



 :duh:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:04:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:26:52 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 03:29:41 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 10, 2021, 06:13:33 PM
A Jersey Island politician described Oprah Winfrey as Ian Wright in a wig,and dressed up as Mrs Doubtfire. I knew she reminded me of someone.
What fucking yank politician would know who Ian Wright was.😄



 :duh:
[/quote
Is that Rhode Island.😄😄😄
