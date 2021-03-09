|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
I dont think the Royal Family should respond at all.
Crass American nonsense
Exactly - and thankfully it sounds like that's what they will do.
Then - wait till it all dies down and the woke masses have latched on to the next big thing (think its the environment due round), and rip the titles off the fuckers!
Independence - Yay!!
The best tactics against the Woke Supremacists.....
- deny/ignore
- let it blow over as they scramble to the next thing to be offended about
- do what you were going to do anyway
- repeat if necessary
