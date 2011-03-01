Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 10, 2021, 12:25:09 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Palace
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Palace (Read 676 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 434
The Palace
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:18 AM »
Has to launch an enquiry and ask Markle who said it, when, how often, was anyone else there.
Other than Piers Morgan, I dont see anyone doubting her word.. morgan has been pilloried for airing such a view. I dont believe a word of it. The number of big red buttons she pressed made it difficult to believe at all.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 764
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:02 AM »
She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 523
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:51:24 AM »
She is a terrible "actress" but she is one hell of a fish trawler
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 134
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:09 AM »
The comment could have been something as innocent as " I bet you hope the baby has Megans skin tone, instead of been a pasty ginga like you"
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 915
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:17 AM »
The woman is obviously poison and Harry has as much pesonality as a dead guppy fish.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 523
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:37 AM »
Watched a bit and genuinely fell asleep with 30 mins left.
My take is that it was aristocratic tittle tattle. My takeaway was that these two have mental health issues insofar as being so self-obsessed and selfish. The rest is just family shite that should be kept private. Harry is a traitor to the people of this country.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 434
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:25 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 09:44:02 AM
She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry
OK
ask *him* then
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 434
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:15 AM »
I think they have to deal with it in a business fashion.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 307
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:09 AM »
OK, here's my anecdotal take...
Last year my niece married and became pregnant with a man of Philippine extraction. When both families met we regularly deliberated what the baby would look like.
Should we have only been allowed to discuss colour of eyes, texture of hair, stature and health connotations but not complexion? Why?
There's 'bollocks', 'buggery bollocks' and but this is 'absolute bollocks'.
The victimhood Olympics continue....
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 507
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:48 AM »
We've had exactly the same discussion in our family as that Rutter's, in the past, absolutely no malice involved.
It was Chas to Harry apparently before she was knocked up, which if correct is definitely a different conversation and possibly not so good.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 307
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 12:23:04 PM »
"If you and Meghan had a baby, wonder what he/she would look like?"
Why's that so bad? Which perspective parents/grandparents haven't had that conversation? Don't you think M&H wouldn't nave had the conv themselves?
Victimhood has currency.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 434
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:12 PM »
Rather than internet stuff, I was really asking what The Palace need to do now. Surely it must be exactly the same as any other modern business? They absolutely cannot shrug this stuff off. They need to counter. Fix the enquiry for later in the year so Meghan and Harry can attend. Call witnesses and do it right. Not sure if Charles can be fired, like
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 307
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 12:48:03 PM »
They can't win, she can't lose...she knew that when she manufactured the situation.
If the RF say 'yes we did it' then Meghan says 'Told you they were racists'. If the say 'No we never' Meghan says 'You would say that cos you're racists'
That's why proclaiming yourself the victim first is imperative. If the RF had released her bullying stuff first she would have appeared vengeful ...but they thought it best to hush it up.
n.b. Victimhood only works for certain Identities.
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 602
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 12:52:27 PM »
I think it will look like Wes Brown
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 434
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 01:02:29 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 12:52:27 PM
I think it will look like Wes Brown
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 284
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 01:12:58 PM »
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 554
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 775
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw
To be fair she does have smashing norks.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
John Theone
Online
Posts: 111
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 06:39:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:15:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw
To be fair she does have smashing norks.
Link?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 528
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:05 PM »
63 word statement
Now lets hope they all fuck off
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 839
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 07:25:19 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 12:48:03 PM
They can't win, she can't lose...she knew that when she manufactured the situation.
If the RF say 'yes we did it' then Meghan says 'Told you they were racists'. If the say 'No we never' Meghan says 'You would say that cos you're racists'
That's why proclaiming yourself the victim first is imperative. If the RF had released her bullying stuff first she would have appeared vengeful ...but they thought it best to hush it up.
n.b. Victimhood only works for certain Identities.
The bullying allegations against Meghan are an interesting one as they were made years ago and The Palace have not investigated, perhaps as they wanted to protect her. The only reason they're doing something now as The Times got hold of the claims and have but them in a situation where they have no option but to look into them.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 362
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:37 PM »
Would it really surprise anyone if a member of a european royal family steeped in centuries of selective breeding made a crass racist remark? I'd be more surprised if they didnt. So i don't doubt some of the stuff but it should have remained private, very crass of them to do a hatchet job with Oprah. If i was the Palace I wouldn't have dignified it with a response.
The two of them were very niaive/arrogant in thinking they could change the way the royal family works, they wanted their cake and to eat it.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 187
Infant Herpes
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:42 PM »
Cards on the table: I fucking despise the Royal Family and all who ride in them. Therefore anything that hurts their "brand" is fine with me. However ginger bollocks and his 3rd rate actress are clearly two of the most disingenuous cunts going.
Clearly the best way to avoid publicity is to do an internationally syndicated interview with Oprah fucking Cunt. Basically this pair of wankers want all the advantages of being in the Firm, without any of the boring things like charity work. They'll monetise their titles to a bunch of daft cunts. I guarantee they'll go round calling themselves by their titles, but probably leave their son behind when visiting the deep south.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 142
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:57:53 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 09:52:42 PM
Cards on the table: I fucking despise the Royal Family and all who ride in them. Therefore anything that hurts their "brand" is fine with me. However ginger bollocks and his 3rd rate actress are clearly two of the most disingenuous cunts going.
Clearly the best way to avoid publicity is to do an internationally syndicated interview with Oprah fucking Cunt. Basically this pair of wankers want all the advantages of being in the Firm, without any of the boring things like charity work. They'll monetise their titles to a bunch of daft cunts. I guarantee they'll go round calling themselves by their titles, but probably leave their son behind when visiting the deep south.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 142
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 06:58:23 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:07:37 AM
Harry is a traitor to the people of this country.
How so?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 915
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 10:52:59 AM »
He's a spoilt privileged man brat. The other side of this privilege is called duty. He has turned his back on it,to be manipulated by a very dodgy woman. He is a fool. Good riddance. She thought she was going to be Queen Bee and turned nasty when she finally realised she was going to play second fiddle to Kate. By the way I have no truck with Royalty at all but the Markle woman is utter poison.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 554
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:35:30 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 06:39:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:15:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw
To be fair she does have smashing norks.
Link?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 554
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 11:38:17 AM »
If you're going to go on TV and complain about racism you'd better be squeaky clean..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 915
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 12:03:48 PM »
That photo needs to go viral.
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 134
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 12:14:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 11:38:17 AM
If you're going to go on TV and complain about racism you'd better be squeaky clean..
that pic has it all
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...